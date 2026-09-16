Seong Ghi-hong, senior presidential secretary for public relations and communications, briefs reporters at The Blue House’s press center on Sept. 15 about President Lee Jae Myung’s upcoming press conference. The Blue House said Lee will hold his seventh press conference since taking office at the presidential guesthouse on Sept. 18. YONHAP





President Lee Jae Myung will hold a press conference on Friday as his approval ratings decline. The presidential office says he will answer questions without restriction on major issues. But simply opening another channel of communication will not be enough to win back public confidence. A Korea Society Opinion Institute poll released Wednesday showed negative assessments exceeding positive ones across every age group, including people in their 40s and 50s, traditionally strong supporters of the governing camp. The president needs to reflect clearly on the overall direction of his administration.

First, Lee must settle controversies involving his own legal risks: calls to drop criminal cases against him and proposals for a constitutional amendment that could allow him to seek another term. Both issues have been cited as political burdens even within the ruling camp. Because they directly concern the president himself, he should end the controversy by clearly stating that efforts to cancel the prosecutions will be abandoned and that he will not seek another term under any circumstances.

Reversing unconventional moves that risk disrupting the judicial and constitutional order would be the minimum starting point for restoring trust and reversing the decline in support.

Lee should also apologize for housing policies that have failed to reflect the realities ordinary people face and present corrective measures. The government has continued to invoke the need to curb speculation even as tax pressure on owners of single homes they do not occupy and other measures have distorted the market, worsening difficulties for jeonse, or lump-sum key money leases, and monthly rentals. Unless the administration shows how it will correct policy mistakes, discontent among young people and the middle class will persist.

Decisive action is also needed over personnel choices. The sincerity of the press conference will be undermined if the administration pushes ahead with nominees who have prompted public criticism. In particular, Justice Minister nominee Kim Seung-won should withdraw or have his nomination revoked over controversy surrounding inappropriate requests. Using an insubstantial confirmation hearing as justification to appoint him anyway would only deepen public discontent.

Lee has pursued a hands-on governing style, personally overseeing matters across the administration. As a result, presidential views have sometimes become guidelines, weakening rigorous policy scrutiny and producing measures detached from people's daily lives.

The public is sending a strong signal that it wants an apology for misguided policies and tangible change. If the president uses the press conference merely to defend the existing course rather than address those concerns, holding it will serve little purpose.