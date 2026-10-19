Lee Jae Myung, then leader of the Democratic Party, checks his smartphone during a meeting with senior party lawmakers at the National Assembly in Yeouido, Seoul, on Jan. 6, 2025. NEWS1

President Lee Jae Myung expressed anger 101 times on X during his first 500 days in office, according to an analysis by the JoongAng Ilbo and Kyungpook National University's Institute for Social Science Research and Basic Data. The study examined 1,000 original posts, quoted posts and replies, excluding simple reposts. Expressions of joy appeared 400 times, disappointment 93 times and concern 22 times.

Positive assessments, including praise and encouragement, accounted for 54.6 percent of the president's posts, compared to 40.8 percent neutral and 4.5 percent negative. However, negative assessments were considerably more frequent when political parties and the media were the targets. Such expressions of anger and criticism were associated with political, social and diplomatic repercussions. The president's social media presence has clearly become more than a communication channel. It is now an instrument of presidential power.

Lee has made social media a central element of governance, and its importance is likely to grow. Shortly before last year's presidential election, he described social media as his “lifeline." At a press conference Monday, he said the principle that politicians must remain connected with ordinary people to survive had long guided politics.

There is nothing inherently wrong with a president actively using social media. The danger is that frequent posting increases the likelihood of impulsive or insufficiently considered remarks, exposing the president to bias and misjudgment.

Angry posts accusing opponents of trying to implicate him in the Daejang-dong scandal through a legally baseless case or of defending owners of multiple homes risk treating citizens with different views as enemies.

Recent controversy surrounding the nomination of Kim Ji-yong as head of the Serious Crimes Investigation Agency also exposed tensions between Lee and the ruling party's hard-line supporters. Lee's playful alteration of the Korean word for “elegantly" into a pun suggesting “left-wing elegance" may have been intended as humor. Some citizens, however, interpreted it as divisive political signaling.

A single word on social media can undermine the president's responsibility to represent all citizens, regardless of their political preferences.

The president's words and actions represent the nation and its people. That responsibility does not diminish on social media. Given the extraordinary reach and speed of online communication, presidential statements demand particular care and restraint.

Lee and his presidential aides should ensure that unfiltered social media remarks do not deepen controversy or division. Communication with citizens is essential, but it must strengthen public trust rather than weaken national unity.