Migrant workers hold a May Day rally in front of the Seoul regional employment and labor office on April 26. YONHAP

President Lee Jae Myung is facing growing criticism over recent remarks about foreign workers and multicultural families. Some statements were factually inaccurate, while others risked deepening divisions between Korean citizens and foreign residents.

At a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, President Lee said, “Bringing in foreign workers does not contribute much to the national economy because they send all their earnings back home.”

After a progressive newspaper criticized his remarks, Lee demanded an apology, arguing that the paper had quoted him inaccurately. The newspaper’s labor union objected, prolonging the controversy. The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions also condemned the president’s words, accusing him of reducing migrant workers to “remittance machines” and legitimizing discrimination.

Foreign workers substantially contribute to Korea’s economy. According to the Migration Research and Training Centre, their estimated economic impact this year amounts to 162 trillion won ($121.2 billion).

More importantly, foreign workers provide essential labor in industries that many Koreans avoid because of difficult, dangerous or demanding working conditions. Agriculture, fisheries, livestock farming and production lines at small- and medium-sized manufacturers depend heavily on them.

Government statistics also contradict Lee’s assertion about remittances. According to the national statistics agency and the Ministry of Justice, foreign workers remitted 25.5 percent of their total earnings as of May last year. His claim that they send everything home is therefore inaccurate.

Even if workers remitted most of their earnings, criticizing them would be inappropriate. United Nations conventions recognize migrant workers’ right to transfer their earnings abroad and require host countries to facilitate such transfers.

Another controversy emerged on Wednesday, when Lee seemed to agree with an online post criticizing preferential reservations at postpartum care centers for multicultural families in certain municipalities. He said that the government would consider abolishing the policy.

Progressive groups criticized the response as another attempt to divide Korean and foreign residents. Nevertheless, the Blue House announced the following day that it would consider revising the enforcement decree of the Mother and Child Health Act.

Before rushing into regulatory changes, the administration should first listen to local governments and understand why they introduced preferential arrangements for multicultural families. Such measures may reflect particular circumstances that deserve careful consideration rather than immediate dismissal.

Korea is approaching 3 million foreign residents, and its migrant work force has surpassed 1.1 million. These workers and their families are becoming increasingly important to the country’s economy and communities.

The president should recognize that reality and exercise greater care when discussing immigration and multicultural policies. Inviting accusations of discrimination against foreign workers and multicultural families serves neither social cohesion nor the national interest.