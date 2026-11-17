Prime Minister Han Seong-sook, right, speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the Government Complex Seoul in Jongno District, central Seoul, on the morning of Nov. 17. JOINT PRESS CORPS

The president bears responsibility for legislation approved in his absence that could affect cases tied to him.

Prime Minister Han Seong-sook approved a special counsel bill targeting allegedly fabricated indictments on behalf of President Lee Jae Myung, who is overseas attending the Asean summit and other diplomatic engagements.

Unlike usual Cabinet meetings, Tuesday’s session was not broadcast live, except for Han’s remarks on measures related to the College Scholastic Ability Test, the national college entrance exam. There is little indication that Cabinet members discussed the bill. With Lee abroad, the prime minister effectively assumed responsibility for pushing it through.

The deadline for approving the legislation was Saturday, leaving time for Lee to convene an extraordinary Cabinet meeting after returning home. Instead, the government used the president’s absence to approve legislation facing serious constitutional questions. Cabinet members cannot escape criticism for failing to scrutinize a bill with disputed legitimacy and legality.

Ultimately, however, responsibility rests with Lee.

Of the 17 matters subject to investigation under the bill, eight involve cases connected to the president, including alleged corruption in the Daejang-dong, Wirye New Town and Baekhyeon-dong development projects, election law violations and Ssangbangwool’s alleged illegal remittances to North Korea. Lee is either a defendant or otherwise implicated in these cases.

If the bill passes, political parties, including the ruling Democratic Party (DP), will recommend special counsel candidates; Lee will then select one for appointment. This creates a clear conflict of interest and undermines the separation of powers. Approving such legislation through a Cabinet meeting chaired by a stand-in disregards fundamental principles of justice.

The DP’s inconsistency is particularly striking. During the Park Geun-hye administration’s special counsel investigation into Choi Soon-sil and the Yoon Suk Yeol administration’s controversy involving then-first lady Kim Keon Hee, the DP strongly opposed allowing ruling parties to recommend special prosecutors, arguing that doing so compromised political neutrality.

They insisted that opposition parties alone should hold nomination rights. Now in power, they may allow parties aligned with the administration to recommend candidates investigating the president’s own cases while giving Lee the final choice.

This is hypocrisy. Equally contradictory is the decision to grant investigative powers to prosecutors assigned to the special counsel after stripping others of those powers under the broader criminal justice overhaul.

If Lee pushes ahead without exercising his veto over legislation that could ultimately lead to the withdrawal of indictments against him and contains serious legal flaws, his administration’s moral credibility will suffer.

The president has a constitutional duty to uphold democratic institutions and the rule of law. Lee cannot delegate that responsibility to the prime minister simply because he is abroad. Nor can procedural formalities substitute for proper scrutiny of legislation that directly affects the president’s own legal interests.