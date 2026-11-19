President Lee Jae Myung speaks during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit at the Shenzhen International Exchange Center in Shenzhen, China, on Nov. 19 (local time). JOINT PRESS CORPS

President Lee Jae Myung’s swift approval of a special counsel law covering cases tied to him has intensified conflict-of-interest concerns.





President Lee Jae Myung approved a special counsel law targeting allegedly fabricated indictments while traveling abroad, bringing the legislation into immediate effect. The Cabinet approved the bill on Tuesday at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Han Sung-sook in Lee's absence.

Although the deadline was Saturday, Lee authorized its promulgation electronically from overseas. The president rushed to approve legislation involving his own legal cases, despite continuing concerns about conflicts of interest, while conducting diplomacy critical to national interests.

Lee's trip to the Asean and Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summits was an opportunity to strengthen Korea's position amid rapidly changing international circumstances. The first trilateral summit involving the leaders of the United States, China and Russia also demanded careful assessment of its implications for Northeast Asian security.

Lee held his fourth summit with Japan's leader in the Philippines and met Russian President Vladimir Putin for the first time since taking office to discuss North Korea's nuclear program. Yet amid this demanding diplomatic schedule, he swiftly approved legislation passed by a Cabinet meeting chaired by his deputy.

Meanwhile, Korea was grappling with fears of AI-assisted cheating on the College Scholastic Ability Test. Despite longstanding warnings about sophisticated cheating methods, the government had failed to prepare adequately.

From the Philippines, Lee convened a video conference to review countermeasures, ordering rewards for reporting violations and repeated emergency disaster alerts.

But students, parents and the public were already demanding to know why the government had allowed the situation to deteriorate so badly. Against this backdrop, the president's decision to approve the special counsel law was deeply disheartening.

Of the 12 matters subject to investigation under the legislation, six involve cases connected to Lee himself.

The opposition People Power Party has announced that it will not recommend a special counsel, leaving nominations solely to the Democratic Party and the Rebuilding Korea Party.

For Lee, who is personally involved in the cases, to appoint a special counsel recommended by parties aligned with his administration constitutes a clear conflict of interest.

It also violates a fundamental principle of the rule of law: No one should serve as a judge in their own case.

The controversy raises broader questions about whether the investigation can command public confidence when its leadership is selected through such a politically contentious process.

The president should recognize that public trust in the impartial administration of justice matters as much as the legal authority to approve legislation.

Had Lee genuinely feared public judgment, he could hardly have proceeded in this manner.