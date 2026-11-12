ONE CUT from JoongAng Ilbo

Prayer never hurts

With a week until the 2027 college entrance exam, families gather at Seoul religious sites to pray for students.

Opinion Desk
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Worshippers pray for success in the upcoming College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) at Jogye Temple in Jongno District, central Seoul, on the afternoon of Nov. 12, a week before the 2027 college entrance exam.


Worshippers pray for success in the upcoming College Scholastic Ability Test at Jogye Temple in Jongno District, central Seoul, on the afternoon of Nov. 12, a week before the 2027 college entrance exam. The annual test plays a crucial role in determining university admissions and future career opportunities in Korea. Ahead of the exam, parents and grandparents flock to Buddhist temples, churches and other religious sites to pray for their children and grandchildren.

photo opinion one cut jogye temple college scholastic ability test seoul university admissions prayer

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