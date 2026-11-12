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AI glasses pose a new challenge for college entrance exams
As the college entrance exam nears, fears of AI-enabled cheating are forcing Korea to rethink both test security and education itself.
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He made a name telling people not to buy his scarves. Now his products are sold out.
Namdaemun’s viral Scarf Man sold out online even as crowds and safety concerns plagued his brick-and-mortar shop.
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Rescued and reporpoised
Anmoki, an Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphin rescued off Gangneung in July, was released near Mount Sanbang in Jeju on Nov. 12.
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Dior CEO Delphine Arnault receives honorary doctoral degree from Ewha Womans University — in pictures