One Cut from JoongAng Ilbo

Playtime not wasted

Children explored recycling and upcycling through hands-on activities at Seoul's GREEN Hangang festival.

Opinion Desk
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Children play with clay made from used coffee grounds during the “GREEN Hangang” festival at Gwangnaru Hangang Park in Seoul on Sept. 6.


Children play with clay made from used coffee grounds during the “GREEN Hangang” festival at Gwangnaru Hangang Park in Seoul on Sept. 6. Hosted by the Seoul Metropolitan Government for Resource Circulation Day, the two-day festival featured "plogging" — picking up litter while jogging — for 200 participants daily, 10 hands-on activities using discarded materials and eight environmentally friendly-themed games. The event was designed to encourage residents to practice recycling, upcycling and environmental protection in everyday life.

one cut gwangnaru hangang park green hangang festival environmental protection seoul metropolitan government recycling and upcycling opinion photo

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