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Car-free and carefree
Visitors enjoy their day off at tables set up on Jamsu Bridge in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Sept. 6, ahead of the start of the Car-Free Jamsugyo Bridge Festival.
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A winning won
Exchange rate boards at a currency exchange booth in Myeongdong, central Seoul, show the won trading at 1,352 per dollar on Sept. 6.
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Harvesting price hikes before Chuseok
People shop for fruits at a traditional market in Dongdaemun District, eastern Seoul, on Sept. 6.
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More babies on board
Births rose 15.4 percent in the first half of 2026, marking the highest first-half total since 2019.