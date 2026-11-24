Newly commissioned Air Force officers toss their caps into the air at a ceremony for the 157th class of officer candidates at the Air Force Education and Training Command in Jinju, South Gyeongsang, on Nov. 24. REPUBLIC OF KOREA AIR FORCE/NEWS1





Newly commissioned Air Force officers toss their caps into the air at a ceremony for the 157th class of officer candidates at the Air Force Education and Training Command in Jinju, South Gyeongsang, on Nov. 24. The 146 officers completed three months of intensive military and leadership training. The officer candidate program provides university graduates with an alternative route to becoming commissioned officers without attending a military academy, generally requiring three years of active-duty service.