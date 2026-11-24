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Robot runs omok
A robot played Korea’s traditional board game omok with visitors at a Seoul event hosted by the Korea Baduk Association and Krafton.
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Kospi rises as Huang returns
Korea’s benchmark index jumped 6.32 percent to 5,006.03 as Jensen Huang’s return as Nvidia CEO lifted chip-stock expectations.
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Beauty at the source
Visitors browse beauty products during the Korea Grand Sourcing Fair export consultation event at Coex in southern Seoul on Nov. 24.
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Winter visitors to Suncheon Bay
Hooded cranes, which are winter migratory birds, take flight over Suncheon Bay, part of a Unesco-listed World Heritage site, in Suncheon, Jeonnam-Gwangju.