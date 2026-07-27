Reverse osmosis technology is widely used in household water purifiers as well as seawater desalination plants. In this Dec. 18, 2025, file photo, officials including Yoon Seok-dae, president of the Korea Water Resources Corporation, or K-water, sample purified water after the completion ceremony for the Daesan Coastal Industrial Complex seawater desalination project in Seosan, South Chungcheong, following the reverse osmosis treatment process. NEWS1

Using the science of osmosis, it can be seen that moral discipline and sacrifice are essential to filtering out life’s distractions and preserving inner clarity.





Han Seon-hwa

The author is an honorary professor at UST and former president of the Korea Institute of Science and Technology Information.

When two solutions of different concentrations are separated by a semipermeable membrane that allows only the solvent to pass while blocking dissolved substances, water always flows from the side with the lower concentration to the side with the higher one. It moves naturally to reduce the difference in concentration until equilibrium is reached. This is the scientific phenomenon known as osmosis.

The current of our lives often resembles this process. Our minds naturally drift toward a world filled with stimulating information, endless desires and constant distractions. The more intense the stimulation, the stronger the pull becomes. Allowing ourselves to be swept along by the currents of the world without reflection is much like osmosis itself. It is a natural response, requiring no conscious effort, as we are drawn toward whatever appears more exciting, rewarding or desirable.

Yet science also offers a way to move against that current. It is called reverse osmosis. The key to this technology is the application of artificial pressure greater than the natural osmotic force. Under that pressure, only pure water molecules are allowed to pass through the membrane while contaminants and impurities are left behind. This is the principle that makes household water purifiers possible. The clear water we drink is not produced by chance but by a rigorous process of selection carried out under sustained pressure.

The semipermeable membrane in our own lives is our inner sense of ethics, morality and philosophy. But this inner membrane cannot perform its role unless we apply the pressure of deliberate discipline. Without the determination to reject complacency and remain faithful to our values, we cannot filter the countless impurities that enter our minds each day. Only through persistent self-discipline can we distinguish what deserves to remain from what ought to be discarded.

There is another lesson hidden in the process. To produce a single glass of purified water, a water purifier expels an even greater amount of concentrated wastewater. Likewise, a clearer and more principled life inevitably requires giving something up. The selfish desires we abandon, the compromising relationships we leave behind and the fleeting pleasures we choose to forgo are not evidence of failure. They are the necessary cost of preserving a clear and honest spirit.

If you find yourself shaken today by the overwhelming concentration of the world around you, apply healthy pressure to the semipermeable membrane of firm ethical principles. The pain of letting something go may be the clearest sign that your life is being purified, revealing a self that is stronger, clearer and truer than before.



