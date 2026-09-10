People Power Party leader Jang Dong-hyeok speaks after observing officials from sports organizations affiliated with the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee retrieve their belongings from the Handball Gymnasium at Olympic Park in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on Sept. 8. NEWS1

The Olympic Park protest triggered by ballot shortages in the June 3 local elections marks its 100th day on Saturday. On Tuesday, the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee and sports organizations based at the park entered the Handball Gymnasium, which protesters had blockaded, with police assistance and retrieved their belongings. Yet the lawless situation continues. Protesters insist they will maintain the blockade to “preserve evidence of the ballot shortage.”

The protest began as a public forum condemning the infringement of voting rights and raising legitimate questions about democratic procedures and electoral fairness. As evidence emerged of widespread incompetence and administrative failures at the National Election Commission (NEC), tens of thousands gathered to defend fundamental democratic rights.

But the nature of the protest changed after groups alleging election fraud took the lead. The blockade, now lasting more than three months, has prevented sports organizations based there from performing basic duties. Concert organizers that had rented the facilities have suffered losses after canceling events or moving them elsewhere.

The prolonged standoff exposes Korean society’s inability to mediate conflict and resolve disputes. Police, reluctant to risk physical clashes with protesters, responded passively to unlawful conduct. Politicians who should have helped restore order instead sought to exploit the dispute for partisan advantage.

People Power Party (PPP) leader Jang Dong-hyeok deserves criticism for engaging in what has been dubbed “Olympic Park politics,” visiting the protest site some 79 times. But the ruling Democratic Party (DP) also deserves blame for standing by rather than persuading protesters or helping resolve the situation.

Against this backdrop, another bewildering episode unfolded just one day after the special counsel investigation into the NEC officially launched. On Tuesday, DP lawmakers proposed revising the special counsel law to strip prosecutors dispatched to the investigation of their investigative authority, only to reverse course.

The PPP accused the ruling bloc of going beyond shielding the NEC’s incompetence and corruption to effectively bury an incident that infringed citizens’ voting rights. Faced with criticism, the DP quietly backed away.

A thorough special counsel investigation is essential to restoring voting rights that were compromised, along with reforms that can create an election system worthy of public trust.

The Olympic Park standoff should also end. Legitimate outrage over election mismanagement cannot justify indefinite occupation of public facilities or disruption of other citizens’ activities.

The ballot shortage exposed serious failures in election administration. The response must now demonstrate that democratic institutions can investigate those failures, restore order and correct their own mistakes. Citizens determined to protect democracy are watching.