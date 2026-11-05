Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon becomes emotional as he speaks to reporters after being acquitted in an appeals court ruling in a case involving allegations that self-proclaimed political broker Myung Tae-kyun arranged for someone else to pay for opinion polls on his behalf, at the Seoul High Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Oct. 23. NEWS1

After an acquittal boosted his standing, the Seoul mayor must prove he has the conviction and political base to turn momentum into a presidential bid.

Choi Min-woo

The author is the editor of political, international, foreign and security news at the JoongAng Ilbo.



Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon appeared emotional after an appeals court acquitted him in a case involving allegations that someone else had paid for opinion polls on his behalf. Yet some political observers joked that his greatest benefactor was actually Myung Tae-kyun, the self-proclaimed political broker at the center of the controversy.

Why? Because the ordeal gave Oh a compelling political narrative.

Although Oh staged several dramatic comebacks in Seoul mayoral elections, his political career spanning more than two decades had been relatively free of major adversity. His most significant setback was a decade-long absence from office following his resignation over a referendum on free school meals. Critics consequently questioned whether he possessed the political stature required for the presidency.

Now, however, Oh has a story of surviving an alleged political broker's accusations that nearly destroyed his career. His misfortune has become an unexpected advantage. Recent opinion polls place him first among prospective presidential candidates across party lines.

A National Assembly forum on Tuesday illustrated his growing influence within the conservative People Power Party (PPP). Three prominent conservative figures — Oh, PPP Chair Jang Dong-hyeok and former party leader Han Dong-hoon — held forums 30 minutes apart. Oh's event attracted the largest number of incumbent lawmakers, 38.

The turnout reflected a prevailing sentiment among lawmakers who regard Jang as electorally weak but fear Han could deepen internal divisions. Oh increasingly appears to be their alternative.

Nevertheless, questions remain about his political weaknesses.

One is his lack of an organized faction. Only a handful of PPP lawmakers, including Reps. Kwon Young-jin, Cho Eun-hee, Eom Tae-young and Kim Jae-sub, are considered close allies. For a politician elected Seoul mayor five times, that is surprisingly few.

Politics involves expanding one's circle of supporters, yet Oh has struggled to cultivate lasting personal loyalties. A familiar observation in political circles is that repeated meetings with him earn no "mileage." His preference for independence and reluctance to incur personal obligations may explain his limited network.

Another weakness is the absence of a passionate fan base. Since Roh Moo-hyun's supporters organized the influential Nosamo supporters' movement, devoted political followings have become a defining feature of Korean politics.

Former Presidents Park Geun-hye and Moon Jae-in, President Lee Jae Myung and contemporary figures such as Jung Chung-rae, Jang, Han and Lee Jun-seok all command committed supporters.

Oh's followers are less conspicuous. He describes his support base as a "subtle fandom," but whether relatively restrained supporters can sustain him in today's confrontational political environment remains uncertain.

These shortcomings, however, may prove secondary. Political factions often emerge naturally around a leading candidate. Oh can also reasonably argue that avoiding factional politics helped him maintain distance from controversies involving figures such as Myung.

Political integrity remains his defining asset. Moreover, public fatigue with aggressive fandom politics, which frequently demonizes opponents, may favor Oh's comparatively moderate approach. His restrained political style could attract voters alienated by confrontation.

But does that mean his presidential prospects are secure?

Not necessarily. Some conservatives harbor a more fundamental doubt: Is Oh willing to risk everything for his political convictions?

They question whether he possesses sufficiently strong principles and passion. His withdrawal from last year's presidential race following former President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration and impeachment reinforced perceptions that he prefers favorable circumstances to difficult political battles.

The distinction is crucial. Oh may have demonstrated his competence as an administrator, but presidential leadership demands something more.

Niccolò Machiavelli explored two concepts in "The Prince" (1532): "fortuna," the unpredictable forces of fortune, and "virtù," the capacity to shape events through judgment, courage and decisive action.

Fortune may create opportunities, but only those possessing virtù can seize them.

Machiavelli also emphasized the importance of staking everything on one's ambitions. For a politician currently leading presidential preference polls, the lesson is worth considering.

Oh's challenge is no longer merely to survive adversity or benefit from favorable political circumstances. It is to demonstrate the conviction and determination necessary to transform opportunity into leadership.