A person poses with a bottle of Wegovy tablets in this illustration picture taken in Pennsylvania, U.S. June 16, 2026. REUTERS/YONHAP

Wegovy and Mounjaro demand careful monitoring for gallbladder risks, but Korea must also address treatment costs driving patients abroad.





Oh Sang-woo

The author is a professor of family medicine, Dongguk University Ilsan Hospital.





When we meet an acquaintance who looks noticeably thinner, how do we greet them? Until recently, we might have asked, "Are you ill?" or "Have you been dieting?" These days, the first question is often, "Are you taking Wegovy or Mounjaro?" The popularity of these drugs has changed everyday conversation. Prescriptions have surged, and Mounjaro is expected to become Korea's first pharmaceutical product to generate more than 1 trillion won ($700 million) in annual sales.

Their popularity has also fueled controversy, most recently over possible blindness. Wegovy has been linked to an increased risk of nonarteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (Naion), a condition that causes sudden vision loss when blood flow to the optic nerve is disrupted.

The mechanism remains unclear. Some speculate that rapid reductions in blood sugar or blood pressure may be responsible, but supporting evidence is insufficient. Nevertheless, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recognized Naion as a very rare side effect of Wegovy last year. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not officially classified it as such.

The EMA estimates approximately one additional case per 10,000 patients with Type 2 diabetes treated for one year. Blindness understandably frightens people, but emphasizing an extremely rare risk whose mechanism remains uncertain may generate unnecessary anxiety.

Recently, a surgeon I encountered in an elevator expressed concern. "We're performing more gallbladder inflammation surgeries these days, and many patients had been taking Wegovy or Mounjaro."

Gallstones and cholecystitis, or gallbladder inflammation, are genuine concerns. Rapid weight loss increases cholesterol secretion into bile, encouraging gallstone formation. Reduced food intake and drug effects can also slow gallbladder contractions and bile discharge, further increasing the risk. Gallstones blocking bile ducts can subsequently cause inflammation. Patients with existing gallstones or previous gallbladder disease should therefore consult their physicians before treatment.

Pancreatitis is another controversy. Some alarming claims suggest these drugs can "melt the pancreas," although medical evidence remains insufficient. Cases of acute pancreatitis have been reported, but comprehensive analyses of clinical trials have not established a statistically significant increase in risk.

Experts consider an indirect mechanism more plausible: Gallstones may obstruct the junction of the bile and pancreatic ducts, triggering pancreatitis. Obesity and diabetes themselves also increase pancreatitis risk. So far, convincing evidence that these medications directly cause pancreatitis remains lacking.

Beyond side effects, another phenomenon deserves attention: "Sushijaro," a term combining sushi, associated with Japan, and Mounjaro. It describes Koreans traveling to Japan for cheaper prescriptions.

In Korea, treatment costs hundreds of thousands of won monthly. Japan, however, provides insurance coverage for qualifying diabetes and severe obesity treatments, allowing government regulation of prices. The drugs can reportedly be obtained for roughly one-third of Korean prices. Government price controls also help keep ordinary prescription prices lower.

Korean patients, by contrast, must bear the entire expense because obesity treatment with these drugs is not covered by national health insurance. The government has focused on customs enforcement and warnings against misuse while showing little urgency in addressing affordability.

Preventing illegal imports is necessary, but policymakers should also confront the prices that compel patients to board flights abroad simply to obtain medication.

Wegovy and Mounjaro have transformed obesity treatment. Patients should neither be swayed by sensational warnings about blindness or a "melting pancreas" nor dismiss legitimate side effects because the drugs work.

Rare risks deserve proportionate explanations, while established concerns, particularly gallbladder disease, require careful assessment before prescribing.

Yet the most frustrating issue remains cost. Patients who genuinely need treatment hesitate because monthly expenses are prohibitive, while others travel to Japan seeking modest savings.

Why is the government so quick to police unauthorized imports yet so slow to ensure that patients who need these medicines can afford continuing treatment at home?