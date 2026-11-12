Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang gestures on the day of the Invest in Germany Summit in Berlin, Germany, October 19. REUTERS/YONHAP

Leadership uncertainty and looming U.S. export controls could disrupt Korean chipmakers’ AI partnerships, China operations and broader economy.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is facing a possible ouster in light of allegations of multiple extramarital affairs. The controversy has cast uncertainty over the global artificial intelligence ecosystem, raising concerns about repercussions for Korea's economy, which has become increasingly dependent on semiconductors.

According to U.S. media reports, Nvidia's board has recently discussed dismissing Huang. As his leadership over the company, long characterized by highly centralized decision-making, comes under pressure, Nvidia shares have reportedly plunged. The developments are hardly a distant concern for Korea.

Nvidia is more than a supplier of graphics processing units (GPU). With its technological dominance and substantial financial resources, the company has played a leading role in creating demand throughout the AI ecosystem. It is a major customer for high bandwidth memory (HBM) produced by Samsung Electronics and SK hynix. It has also pursued partnerships in physical AI with major Korean companies, including Hyundai Motor, LG and Doosan. An abrupt leadership change could disrupt future investments and joint development schedules.

More troubling is the possibility that the controversy could extend beyond allegations of personal misconduct to suspicions involving Chinese espionage, potentially accelerating Washington's efforts to tighten controls over semiconductor supply chains.

Several legislative proposals are under discussion in the U.S. Congress. The AI Overwatch Act would strengthen congressional oversight of AI chip exports. The Match Act seeks to restrict allied countries' exports of semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China. The Chip Security Act would require tracking technology to monitor chips sold overseas and prevent smuggling.

Each proposal could have significant consequences for Korean chipmakers, which rely heavily on exports to China and operate memory production facilities there.

The problem extends beyond the semiconductor industry. Chips account for a substantial share of Korea's exports, leaving economic growth, export earnings and government tax revenue vulnerable to fluctuations in the sector.

Financial markets were already unsettled by concerns about excessive investment in AI infrastructure. Those worries have intensified amid fears that the Democrats' sweeping victory in the U.S. midterm elections could create obstacles to data center construction in the United States.

The combination of political uncertainty, regulatory pressure and potential disruptions to AI investment presents a serious challenge for Korea's semiconductor industry.

Companies must reassess their exposure to Nvidia, Chinese production facilities and changing U.S. export restrictions. The government, meanwhile, needs to examine the broader economic consequences of excessive reliance on a single industry.

Korea cannot eliminate uncertainty surrounding global AI investment or American regulatory policy. It can, however, strengthen its capacity to withstand unexpected shocks.

Both businesses and policymakers must review emerging risks and develop strategies to reduce excessive concentration before disruptions spread through the economy.