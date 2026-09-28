Defense Minister Kang Shin-chul, center, listens to a briefing during a visit to the Army’s 7th Infantry Division on the eastern-central front on Sept. 24, the first day of the Chuseok holiday. MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEFENSE

Military authorities said Monday that the explosion inside the western demilitarized zone (DMZ) on Sept. 21 was most likely caused by a North Korean wooden-box land mine. The conclusion came seven days after the accident. The key evidence was mine fragments and explosive residue found on the injured soldiers and their protective gear and analyzed by the National Forensic Service. North Korean wooden-box mines differ significantly from Korean antipersonnel mines in material, explosive type and explosive charge, and the analysis found that the debris did not come from a Korean mine.

The cause may now be clearer, but the military’s handling of an accident that left three soldiers seriously or moderately injured has been deeply disappointing. Despite the need for prompt investigation to prevent evidence from being disturbed, authorities initially planned to inspect the site eight days after the blast. After public criticism, they moved the operation forward two days to Sunday. Even then, safety concerns prevented investigators from reaching the blast site.

More troubling is why the military failed to respond appropriately after detecting unusual North Korean activity near the site in the second half of last year. Following North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s 2024 declaration of “two hostile states,” North Korea was fortifying its border with triple fencing and new minefields. Planting mines south of the military demarcation line (MDL) separating the two sides would clearly violate the Armistice Agreement. Yet nearly a year passed before the military launched the search operation during which this accident occurred.

Questions have also been raised over whether the former division commander responded passively to instructions from the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Ground Operations Command to inspect the area and observe North Korean activity directly. He was later promoted to corps commander but was recently removed from duty over instructions involving guards with unloaded weapons.

The government has also clashed with the United Nations Command (UNC) over jurisdiction in the DMZ since taking office. Authorities should determine whether those disagreements impeded an adequate response to North Korean mine-laying.

Defense Minister Kang Shin-chul told the National Assembly on Monday that there had been “absolutely no intentional delay or cover-up.” He pledged “appropriate corresponding measures” if North Korea was found responsible.

Kang must follow through. In coordination with the UNC, Seoul should strongly protest any North Korean placement of mines south of the MDL and demand restoration of the area, compensation for the injuries and measures preventing recurrence.

Given that North Korea’s border fortification has taken place across the front, the military must thoroughly investigate whether mines have been planted elsewhere south of the MDL.

Protecting the border is among the most fundamental duties of national security. The public is watching how thoroughly the military responds when its soldiers are injured in the line of duty. It must demand full accountability.