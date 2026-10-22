The Korean military removes loudspeakers installed along the front line for psychological warfare broadcasts toward North Korea on Aug. 4, 2025. The military began dismantling the loudspeaker facilities that day. MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEFENSE/YONHAP

Pyongyang’s new threats over the military border demand clear countermeasures and stronger coordination between Seoul and Washington.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister, Kim Yo-jong, on Thursday denounced the Korean military's warning shots near the military demarcation line (MDL) as a provocation. She threatened to resume loudspeaker broadcasts toward the South and place new countermeasures on operational standby along the entire border.

A day earlier, she visited the MDL and announced plans to resume broadcasts this month. North Korea has denied responsibility for a land mine explosion in the demilitarized zone (DMZ) that injured three Korean soldiers. Yet it is now escalating threats while challenging legitimate military warnings. Kim also hurled insults, calling Korean officials "idiots" and "morons."

Pyongyang has issued eight statements over the past 20 days, apparently seeking to test Seoul's response and fuel domestic controversy.

The Ministry of National Defense has promised proportional countermeasures but has yet to explain its response clearly. Resuming loudspeaker broadcasts toward North Korea would be an obvious option. However, the Lee Jae Myung administration's decision to dismantle loudspeakers and suspend broadcasts last June was a symbolic gesture of reconciliation. Military authorities consequently appear reluctant to reverse that policy.

The Ministry of Unification has also expressed opposition, exposing disagreements within the government.

Nevertheless, Seoul should prepare effective countermeasures, including restarting loudspeaker broadcasts, if Pyongyang follows through on its threats. Unilateral steps to reduce tensions must not become constraints on Korea's ability to respond when North Korea refuses to reciprocate.

With tensions rising near the MDL, the government must establish clear principles governing its responses at different stages of escalation. It should also strengthen coordination with the United Nations Command and explore ways to hold Pyongyang accountable for violations of the Korean War armistice.

Equally troubling is the strained coordination between Korea and the United States, whose alliance forms the foundation of deterrence against North Korea.

U.S. Ambassador to Korea Michelle Steel recently described bilateral relations as experiencing "turbulence." Her assessment underscores growing concerns about friction between the allies at a particularly sensitive moment.

The government cannot afford to dismiss these warning signs as minor diplomatic disagreements. Restoring mutual trust and ensuring close coordination should be urgent priorities.

North Korea's increasingly aggressive posture demands a coherent response backed by credible deterrence. Seoul must demonstrate that its willingness to ease tensions does not mean tolerating provocations or surrendering its right to defend its personnel.

At the same time, maintaining a strong alliance is essential to preventing further miscalculations by Pyongyang. Without clear response principles and dependable cooperation with Washington, Korea risks confronting mounting security threats without the unity and preparedness needed to address them.