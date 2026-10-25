North Korea's official Rodong Sinmun newspaper reported on Oct. 25 that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, left, visited Dandong, China, the previous day and toured the Memorial Hall of the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea to mark the 76th anniversary of Chinese troops entering the Korean War. After completing his visit, Kim returned to North Korea via the recently opened New Yalu River Bridge. Chinese officials, including Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, accompanied Kim to the midpoint of the bridge to see him off. RODONG SINMUN/NEWS1





North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made a surprise visit to Dandong, China, on Saturday, nine days after the opening of the New Yalu River Bridge, a symbol of economic cooperation between the two countries.

Completed 12 years ago, the bridge's official opening had been delayed amid fluctuations in bilateral relations, including the purge of Jang Song-thaek, Kim's uncle and a prominent advocate of closer ties with China.

By crossing the bridge for a one-day visit, Kim demonstrated how much relations between Pyongyang and Beijing have improved.

Having secured Russian security assistance through its participation in the Ukraine war, North Korea is now expanding economic cooperation with China. It is entering an era characterized by reliance on Russia for security and China for economic development.

After touring an automobile factory in Dandong, Kim walked toward the bridge's midpoint with Chinese officials, including Wang Huning, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, smiling as they parted.

During their meeting, Wang expressed hope that the bridge's opening would expand exchanges and economic cooperation, benefiting both countries.

Bilateral trade reached $2.27 billion through September, up 18.6 percent from the same period last year.

With stronger ties to both China and Russia, North Korea is enjoying what some observers describe as its most favorable diplomatic position since Kim assumed power.

By contrast, the U.S.-Korea alliance is experiencing what U.S. Ambassador to Korea Michelle Steel has described as a period of "turbulence."

Rather than reaching compromises on major issues, including Korean investment projects in the United States, the transfer of wartime operational control and military deployment to the Strait of Hormuz, the allies appear to be undermining mutual trust.

Some commentators have described the relationship as a marriage undergoing counseling rather than divorce. Others have gone so far as to characterize the alliance as a curse rather than a blessing.

Concerns are also mounting that a U.S.-North Korea summit this year could produce agreements contrary to Korea's security interests, potentially leaving Seoul marginalized.

As strategic competition between Washington and Beijing intensifies, bloc-based diplomacy is gaining strength. North Korea is consolidating security ties with Russia and economic relations with China, while Korea risks isolation through disagreements with Washington and attempts to balance competing powers.

The international diplomatic and security environment is undergoing profound change.

Korea and the United States must seek compromises based on their shared national interests and the welfare of their citizens, rather than ideological differences or domestic political calculations.

Strengthening the alliance through pragmatic cooperation is essential to navigating intensifying U.S.-China competition and safeguarding both countries' long-term interests.