The Korean Metal Workers’ Union hold a protest, demanding that Hyundai Motor Group engage in direct bargaining with subcontracted workers, in front of the automaker's headquarters in Yangjae-dong in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on April 15. About 1,000 members of subcontractor unions attended the rally, according to union estimates. LEE SU-JEONG

Nonbinding Ministry of Employment and Labor guidance on bargaining rights under the revised law risks making investment and staffing decisions new sources of labor conflict.

New Ministry of Employment and Labor guidelines intended to settle controversy over what constitutes a labor dispute under the revised Trade Union and Labor Relations Adjustment Act, also known as the “Yellow Envelope” law, have instead left workplaces confused. The guidelines are not legally binding and remain open to interpretation.

The problem originates in Article 2 of the revised act, which expands the scope of labor disputes, previously limited to working conditions — such as wages, hours, welfare and dismissals — to include “management decisions affecting working conditions.” But neither the law defines nor delegates the task to an enforcement decree. Companies have thus been pushed into a trap of uncertainty, in which virtually every management decision could become grounds for a dispute.

The government ignored business complaints until unions sought to put even the Blue House-led semiconductor cluster in Honam, which encompasses the Jeolla provinces and Gwangju, on the bargaining agenda. President Lee Jae Myung ordered countermeasures in July.

On Thursday, the ministry’s guidelines confirmed that investment decisions themselves, including building or relocating factories and introducing new technologies such as AI, are not subject to mandatory bargaining. But it said that bargaining may be required when such decisions lead to specific personnel transfers or changes in working arrangements.

That distinction offers little reassurance. Building factories or adopting new technology often inevitably requires moving existing workers. In effect, companies could be required to obtain union consent when making new investments or automating operations.

If Samsung Electronics or SK hynix builds plants in the Honam semiconductor cluster, for example, it would inevitably have to reassign some workers from fabs in the Seoul metropolitan area. Such moves could therefore become grounds for labor action, including strikes.

The new guidelines also do little to resolve disputes over large performance bonuses at semiconductor companies. The ministry said that bonuses linked to corporate profits are not subject to mandatory bargaining. Fixed-amount performance bonuses, however, may be, leaving the door open to frequent labor disputes.

The guidelines demonstrate how the Yellow Envelope act could constrain corporate decision-making. Administrative guidance without binding force can repair defects in the underlying statute to only a limited degree.

If Korea wants to become a country in which companies can do business easily, patchwork interpretations are not enough. The government and National Assembly should revise the law itself and clarify its enforcement decree. Management needs predictable bargaining boundaries, and workers need clear protections for matters affecting their working conditions. Legal certainty, not ambiguous guidance, is the only durable way to reduce disputes before investment decisions become another source of conflict.

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



