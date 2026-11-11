The Russian poet’s compassion for ordinary people inspired ideas of patriotism and social change that later reached colonial-era Korea.





Shin Bok-ryong

The author is a former emeritus professor of history at Konkuk University.





Literature played a significant role in undermining the Russian Empire. Among the figures in that intellectual history, I have a particular affection for Nikolay Nekrasov (1821–1878).

Nekrasov was born in Ukraine. His father was an educated landowner who had served as an officer in the Imperial Guard, while his mother was the daughter of a Polish landowner. The family was prosperous enough to enjoy hunting on its estate. Interestingly, the history of socialist thought includes many people of wealth and education who were drawn to socialist ideals. Their journey often began with compassion.

Influenced by French socialism, Nekrasov developed a deep concern for peasants and ordinary people. He wrote numerous poems depicting the hardships of the poor, works often described as poetry of hunger and deprivation. In "How Should One Live?" (1863), he expressed both criticism of imperial Russia and sympathy for its peasants. He eventually endured exile in Siberia. Even after his restrictions were lifted, he continued criticizing the establishment through "Who Is Happy in Russia?"

Nekrasov suffered from asthma and insomnia throughout his life and died relatively young. Yet his reputation grew after his death. Some 4,000 mourners attended his funeral, where Fyodor Dostoevsky reportedly declared, "The greatest poet since Pushkin has left us." Hearing those words, the thinker Nikolay Chernyshevsky quietly murmured, "No, he was greater than Pushkin."

What draws me most to Nekrasov is a line from his poetry: "Those who know neither sorrow nor anger do not love their homeland." It captures a conviction that genuine patriotism requires more than affection for one's country. It also demands the capacity to grieve over injustice and feel anger at the suffering of fellow citizens.

After his death, the Soviet Union honored Nekrasov by establishing a school of poetry bearing his name. His ideas also reached Korea during Japanese colonial rule, influencing the Vnarod movement, whose name means "into the people." The movement encouraged educated young Koreans to enter rural communities, share knowledge and improve the lives of ordinary farmers.

It was within this intellectual and social current that Lee Kwang-soo's novel "Soil" (1932) emerged. Nekrasov's influence thus extended far beyond Russia, finding resonance in a Korea struggling under colonial rule and seeking a better future through engagement with its people.