Planning and Budget Minister Park Hong-keun responds to questions from a lawmaker of the opposition People Power Party criticizing the government’s proposed Future Response Fund during a parliamentary audit of the ministry by the National Assembly’s Finance, Economy and Planning Committee on Oct. 8. YONHAP

Fifty leading economists urged Korea's parliamentary body to scrutinize the administration's plans to borrow heavily for a 104.4 trillion won reserve fund in the face of an upcoming tax surplus and strong growth forecasts.





Fifty economists, including current and former presidents and members of 10 academic societies specializing in economics and public finance, including the Korean Association of Public Finance, issued a statement Thursday calling for a comprehensive review of next year’s budget proposal and plans to establish the Future Response Fund.

Signatories included Kim Byong-joon, professor emeritus at Kookmin University who served as presidential policy chief and deputy prime minister for education under the Roh Moo-hyun administration, and former National Economic Advisory Council vice chairs Kim Kwang-doo, Lee In-ho and Lee Young-sun. It was unprecedented for leaders of several academic societies to issue a joint statement in their organizations’ names.

The economists criticized the government’s plan to accumulate 104.4 trillion won ($77.8 billion) in surplus funds next year, describing it as essentially borrowing 100 trillion won to create a fiscal reservoir of the same size. Such substantial reserves are possible only because the government intends to increase national debt by 106 trillion won. “Savings should come from money left over, not borrowed money,” they pointed out.

They also raised procedural and institutional concerns. Of the fund’s 104.4 trillion won in reserves, 95.9 trillion won was submitted to the National Assembly under a single budget entry, “deposits at financial institutions,” without specifying when, how much or under what conditions the money would be spent. This effectively asks the legislature for a blank check.

The government and Assembly must responsibly answer their simple questions: Why increase national debt by more than 100 trillion won when tax revenue is projected to rise by 194 trillion won, and why leave the timing and purposes of spending unspecified? The Assembly is neglecting its public mandate to scrutinize government borrowing. Allotting just two days to examine the fundamental concerns raised by senior economists and the merits of 135 individual projects virtually guarantees a perfunctory review.

On Thursday the Bank of Korea’s Monetary Policy Board raised its benchmark interest rate by 0.25 percentage points and sharply upgraded next year’s growth forecast to 4.1 percent. Gov. Shin Hyun-song projected that semiconductor companies’ operating profits would approach 700 trillion won this year, saying it was only “a matter of time” before the benefits spread throughout the economy.

The central bank tightened monetary policy in anticipation of strong growth next year. Under such circumstances, next year’s record budget would add fuel to an already overheating economy, intensifying inflationary pressures. The National Assembly must not abandon its fundamental responsibility to exercise meaningful oversight of public spending.