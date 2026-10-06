Decorated Korean names are displayed at Keimyung University’s Seongseo Campus in Daegu on Oct. 6, three days before the 100th Hangul Day. About 200 international students enrolled at the university’s Korean Language Institute created artistic versions of their names in Hangul to celebrate the national holiday. Hangul Day, observed annually on Oct. 9, commemorates the creation and proclamation of Korea’s writing system under King Sejong in the 15th century. The exhibition runs through Oct. 16.