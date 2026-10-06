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Global stars light up Busan red carpet for 31st BIFF — in pictures
Hyun Bin, Fan Bingbing and other international stars walked the red carpet as the 31st Busan International Film Festival began Tuesday.
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A chief justice's testimony
Chief Justice Jo Hee-de speaks during a parliamentary audit of the Supreme Court and other institutions at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Oct. 6.
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Nuri rocket rolls out for fifth launch
A Nuri rocket is transported from the assembly building to the launch pad at the Naro Space Center in Goheung, South Jeolla, on Oct. 6 ahead of its fifth launch.
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Anglers flock to Incheon for fall webfoot octopus
Crowds gather at Namhang Pier as Incheon's fall webfoot octopus fishing season draws beginners and seasoned anglers alike.