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Here comes the sun-flower
Tourists visit Kim Kyung Sook's Sunflower Farm in Jeju.
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Gwangju's main reservoir drops below half full with heat stagnant, rain absent
Dobok Dam, which sends the city 250,000 to 300,000 tons of water a day for household use, was 49.2 percent full on Tuesday,
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Lee calls for flexible, humble mindset in tax reform and ministerial debate on 'megaprojects'
In a Cabinet meeting, the president said that policies need to be hashed out with consideration for public opinion while addressing a slew of pressing issues.
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Over 47,000 sign petition demanding death penalty for Gwangju high schooler’s killer
The signatories plan to submit the petition, which was opened on July 20, to the district court ahead of a hearing on Aug. 31.