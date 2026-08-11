A farmer harvests Mudeungsan watermelons in a field near Geumgok Village in Buk District, Gwangju, on the morning of Aug. 11. A signature local specialty, the watermelons are a native variety grown on the slopes of Mount Mudeung. Also known as “puraengi” for their dark green, stripe-free rinds, they can grow two to three times larger than ordinary watermelons. Historically presented as gifts to kings, they remain prized for their distinctive flavor and limited production.