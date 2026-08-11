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Mudeungsan watermelons mark late summer

Gwangju farmers begin harvesting the prized native melons, a rare Mount Mudeung specialty known for giant size, rich flavor and royal history.

Opinion Desk
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A farmer harvests Mudeungsan watermelons in a field near Geumgok Village in Buk District, Gwangju, on the morning of Aug. 11.

A farmer harvests Mudeungsan watermelons in a field near Geumgok Village in Buk District, Gwangju, on the morning of Aug. 11. A signature local specialty, the watermelons are a native variety grown on the slopes of Mount Mudeung. Also known as “puraengi” for their dark green, stripe-free rinds, they can grow two to three times larger than ordinary watermelons. Historically presented as gifts to kings, they remain prized for their distinctive flavor and limited production.

gwangju agriculture late summer opinion mount mudeung mudeungsan watermelons photo

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