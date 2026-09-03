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Buddhism is back in
The "hip Buddhism" trend is gaining traction among younger Koreans, who are embracing the religion in new, more accessible ways.
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Going away for gold
The Team Korea delegation poses for a group photo at a send-off ceremony for the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 on Sept. 3.
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Fierce competition, anxiety over schooling may have cost Korea a quarter of its births
A recent study found that intense private education spending and status fears may have reduced Korea's birth rate by 28 percent.
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A troubling 43 trillion won bet on welcoming youth (KOR)
A $41.5 billion youth support plan may ease hardship, but critics argue jobs and housing access offer a stronger path to independence.