U.S. President Donald Trump, right, introduces Ireland's President Catherine Connolly, second from right, to members of his family, including Donald Trump Jr., third from right, and his wife Bettina, center, during his visit to Phoenix Park in the Irish capital Dublin on September 12. AFP/YONHAP

Democrats' midterm victories set the stage for investigations into potential conflicts between the Trump family's businesses, federal support and foreign investments.







Park So-young

The author is an editorial writer at the JoongAng Ilbo.





"Monetize the White House" is an expression criticizing President Donald Trump's family for turning the presidency into a business opportunity. According to U.S. financial disclosures released in 2025, Trump's cryptocurrency ventures generated more than $1.4 billion in revenue. The Washington Post reported that 15 companies backed by investment firms associated with Trump's two sons secured $3.2 billion in federal contracts, investments and loans. Critics say the White House, which champions "America First," has become a marketplace for "Me First."

In August last year, 1789 Capital, an investment firm involving Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., invested in Vulcan Elements, a rare-earth magnet manufacturer. Three months later, the Defense Department announced a conditional $620 million loan commitment to the company. According to the nonprofit investigative news organization ProPublica, White House adviser Peter Navarro forwarded the loan request to the Pentagon, and a review that normally takes months was completed within weeks. Although improper intervention has not been established, the circumstances surrounding such substantial government support for a company backed by the president's son warrant scrutiny.

Affinity Partners, the private equity firm founded by Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, has received investments from sovereign wealth funds in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries. Kushner has also participated in the Trump administration's Middle East diplomacy. As family businesses, government policies and foreign capital become intertwined, the boundary between public responsibility and private interests grows increasingly blurred.

Why has Congress failed to exercise effective oversight?

Unlike ordinary federal officials, the president and vice president are exempt from federal criminal conflict-of-interest provisions. This exception reflects constitutional concerns that such restrictions could interfere with the president's broad responsibilities. Although not legally required, many previous presidents sought to minimize conflicts by divesting assets or establishing independent trusts. Trump instead retained ownership of his businesses while transferring management to his two sons. His trust arrangement also fell far short of an independent blind trust.

But exemption from criminal conflict-of-interest rules does not absolve Congress of its oversight responsibilities. Lawmakers have the authority to investigate connections between presidential family businesses and government assistance, including subpoenaing relevant individuals. Trump was impeached twice during his first term but acquitted both times by the Republican-controlled Senate. Regardless of impeachment, Congress could still have investigated the relationship between his family's businesses and federal support.

The problem was political resignation, expressed in the phrase "That's Trump," combined with partisan calculations. Republican lawmakers feared alienating Trump's supporters and facing challenges in party primaries. They also had little incentive to jeopardize shared policy priorities, including tax cuts and deregulation. The institutional safeguards failed not because Congress lacked authority, but because lawmakers lacked the political will to exercise it.

The situation changed, however, when Democrats secured majorities in both chambers of Congress in last week's midterm elections. Rep. Robert Garcia, considered a leading candidate to chair the House Oversight Committee, posted a warning on social media immediately after the election: "Lawyer up." He signaled sweeping investigations targeting Trump's family, his administration and companies that conducted business with them. Those inquiries are expected to intensify when the new Congress convenes next January.

Rising inflation and the cost of living were immediate reasons for the Republican defeat. But beneath those economic concerns lay voters' distrust of the presidential family's pursuit of private gain and privileged treatment.

The investigations will likely extend beyond examining the Trump family's business activities. They will also raise questions about why Congress remained silent in the face of potential abuses of public office and whether partisan interests can take precedence over the constitutional responsibilities of a co-equal branch of government.

In a United States where the White House could become an instrument of private enrichment, the process of demanding accountability will now test whether democratic checks and balances can function as intended.