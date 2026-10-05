Unification Minister Chung Dong-young, left, and Foreign Minister Cho Hyun answer lawmakers’ questions during a plenary session of the National Assembly’s Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee on Aug. 19. The two ministers reportedly clashed at a National Security Council meeting on Oct. 1 over how to respond to North Korea’s planting of land mines in the demilitarized zone. KIM JONG-HO

After a DMZ land mine blast injured two soldiers, the government faces calls to hold Pyongyang accountable despite internal divisions over its response.







Military authorities have concluded that the land mine explosion in the western demilitarized zone (DMZ) was caused by mines deliberately planted by North Korean troops. Planting antipersonnel mines about 10 meters (32 feet, 10 inches) south of the military demarcation line (MDL), injuring Korean soldiers, was a clear violation of the armistice and a military provocation. The National Forensic Service also found that fragments recovered from the injured soldiers matched North Korean mines previously retrieved from the Imjin River. With responsibility established, the government must hold Pyongyang accountable through a clear response.

Last week, Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and director of the General Affairs Department of the Workers' Party of Korea, mocked the investigation as a “self-staged farce,” while North Korea launched missiles on Saturday. The enemy has planted mines on our territory and continues military provocations.

Yet President Lee Jae Myung’s perception of reality remains troubling. In a speech marking the anniversary of the Oct. 4 Declaration two days ago, Lee said South Korea must “break the vicious cycle of hostility and confrontation” to create a virtuous cycle of peace and prosperity. In his Thursday Armed Forces Day address, he called the mine blast an “unfortunate accident,” without mentioning North Korea.

Dialogue and de-escalation are necessary, but credible deterrence is the prerequisite for peace. With three soldiers seriously or moderately injured, the government should ask whether silence over a North Korean provocation while emphasizing de-escalation can truly produce peace.

Discord within the government is even more troubling. Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and Unification Minister Chung Dong-young reportedly clashed heatedly at a National Security Council meeting convened Thursday to discuss the mine incident. When the Ministry of Foreign Affairs proposed unilateral sanctions over North Korea’s illegal cyber activities, Chung reportedly objected strongly, calling them unrelated to the mine incident.

Officials can disagree over methods. But displaying division immediately after an enemy provocation only obscures North Korea’s responsibility and gives Pyongyang reason to welcome Seoul’s disarray.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff said that unless North Korea voluntarily removes the mines, South Korean forces will continue mine-clearing operations south of the MDL. That is only natural and cannot be the end of the response.

The government must hold North Korea strictly accountable for the provocation and demand an apology. It must also strengthen military readiness for any resulting escalation. Dialogue and peaceful coexistence become realistic only when backed by firm deterrence and consistent principles. Seoul must show that efforts to reduce tensions do not mean overlooking violations of the armistice or failing to protect South Korean troops and territory. Anything less would invite further testing by the North.