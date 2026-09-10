Read more
-
Chestnuts laying in an open pile
Visitors gather freshly ripened chestnuts at a farm in Gongju ahead of the autumnal equinox.
-
The beauty inside Musinsa
Staff from the cosmetic brands featured at Musinsa Beauty store near Hongik University in Mapo District browse their products during a media event on Sept. 10.
-
Swallowing a big move
Barn swallows line power cables in Gangneung, Gangwon, as they prepare to migrate south for the winter.
-
Old name, new colors
An aircraft bearing the Asiana Airlines name but painted in Korean Air's new livery prepares to take off at Gimpo International Airport on Sept. 9.