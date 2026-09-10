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Millions of meals

Dail Community’s Babfor Sharing Movement celebrated serving its 15 millionth free meal to people in need in Seoul.

Opinion Desk
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A giant bibimbap is served during a celebration marking 15 million meals provided by the Babfor Sharing Movement at its headquarters in Cheongnyangni, eastern Seoul, on Sept. 10.

A giant bibimbap is served during a celebration marking 15 million meals provided by the Babfor Sharing Movement at its headquarters in Cheongnyangni, eastern Seoul, on Sept. 10. The free meal program run by Dail Community began in 1988 near Cheongnyangni Station, providing meals to homeless people, seniors living alone and others in need. It reached 10 million meals in 2017 and has since continued its volunteer-supported meal service.

photo dail community cheongnyangni babfor sharing movement free meals opinion homeless people one cut

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