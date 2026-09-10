A giant bibimbap is served during a celebration marking 15 million meals provided by the Babfor Sharing Movement at its headquarters in Cheongnyangni, eastern Seoul, on Sept. 10. YONHAP

A giant bibimbap is served during a celebration marking 15 million meals provided by the Babfor Sharing Movement at its headquarters in Cheongnyangni, eastern Seoul, on Sept. 10. The free meal program run by Dail Community began in 1988 near Cheongnyangni Station, providing meals to homeless people, seniors living alone and others in need. It reached 10 million meals in 2017 and has since continued its volunteer-supported meal service.