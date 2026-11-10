Military academy reform must put security before politics

Defense Minister Kang Shin-chul (left) meets with the heads of the alumni associations of Korea's Army, Navy and Air Force academies and other officials on the morning of Nov. 9. MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEFENSE/YONHAP

The revised plan should prioritize joint training and national security while preserving each service academy's distinct role.





The government's plan to merge Korea's three military academies has shifted toward preserving the existing institutions while introducing joint education at a separate facility for part of their four-year programs. Defense Minister Kang Shin-chul outlined the revised approach during a meeting with alumni associations of the Army, Navy and Air Force academies on Monday, saying, "We have absolutely no intention of closing the individual service academies."

Several proposals are reportedly under discussion. One would combine one year of joint education with three years of specialized training. Another would provide joint instruction during the first and fourth years, with service-specific education during the intervening two years. Establishing a graduate school for joint education is also being considered.

Under another proposal, the Naval and Air Force academies would remain in Jinhae and Cheongju, respectively, while the Korea Military Academy would relocate from Taereung, Seoul, to an area near Sejong. A new joint military academy would be established at Jaundae.

The integration initiative was misguided from the outset. Rather than first determining what joint curriculum future officers need for technologically advanced warfare and how long such training should last, the government appeared determined to merge the institutions before resolving fundamental educational questions.

Criticism of the proposal as creating the world's only naval academy without a sea and air force academy without a runway illustrates how hastily the initiative was pursued.

Political considerations have further complicated matters. In August, President Lee Jae Myung demanded swift and forceful action, asking, "All the coups so far were carried out by graduates of the Korea Military Academy. Has anyone ever held them accountable?"

His remarks reinforced concerns that the merger was driven less by the stated goal of strengthening joint military operations than by political efforts to diminish the Army academy's influence following the Dec. 3 martial law declaration.

The government should abandon its disruptive approach and carefully develop an educational framework that strengthens cooperation among future officers while preserving each service's distinctive capabilities.

If a thorough assessment establishes the need for joint education, the appropriate institutions, facilities and curricula should then be developed systematically.

Reform must also encompass training for Reserve Officers' Training Corps cadets and officers commissioned through other university graduate programs, who account for the overwhelming majority of newly commissioned officers. Excluding them would undermine the broader objective of improving military leadership.

Educating officers responsible for national security is a long-term undertaking whose consequences extend across generations. Political calculations must not dictate institutional reform. Decisions should instead rest on military requirements, educational effectiveness and the overriding objective of strengthening national defense.