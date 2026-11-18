션 번역 부탁 Defense Minister Kang Shin-cheol, second from left, speaks during a government-ruling party consultation on plans to establish a unified military academy at the National Assembly Members' Office Building in Yeouido, Seoul, on Nov. 18. LIM HYUN-DONG

The Democratic Party (DP) and the Defense Ministry unveiled a revised plan on Wednesday to establish a unified military academy by merging the Army, Navy and Air Force academies. Under the proposal, first-year and fourth-year cadets would receive joint training at a new academy in Daejeon's Jaun military complex, while each service would oversee second-year and third-year education.

The Army Academy would relocate from the Taereung area of Nowon District, northern Seoul, to the central Chungcheong region, while the Navy and Air Force academies would retain their existing facilities in Jinhae and Cheongju, respectively. The revision follows criticism of the original plan to provide four years of joint education at a location with access to neither the sea nor an airstrip. If the relevant legislation is amended, the three existing academies would disappear, replaced by separate service divisions within the unified institution.

Military authorities argue that integration is necessary to prepare officers for future battlefields. They also cite urban development around the current campus, which has restricted training facilities, as justification for relocation.

Yet fundamental questions remain. The military has offered insufficient explanation of how future warfare will change. Without an accurate diagnosis, how can policymakers devise an effective solution?

Moreover, the government's proposal has changed twice in seven months. An April plan for two years of joint education became a four-year program in July before the latest revision was revealed. Such repeated changes suggest improvised policymaking rather than thorough preparation for restructuring an 80-year-old military education system.

The Ministry of National Defense now promises research by specialized institutions and discussions with experts on detailed curricula. But conducting such studies only after deciding to relocate the current academy reinforces suspicions that the government has predetermined its preferred outcome.

Consequently, doubts persist that the merger is intended to erase the military academy's institutional identity because some of its graduates were implicated in the Dec. 3, 2024, martial law crisis.

Among countries maintaining standing forces of at least 300,000 troops, only a handful, including Thailand and Venezuela, operate unified military academies. North Korea, meanwhile, maintains specialized institutions for training Army officers in fields such as special operations and artillery.

Reforming the system that develops Korea's future military leadership must be guided by national security requirements, not partisan political objectives. Such far-reaching changes demand rigorous analysis, meaningful consultation and public confidence. The government must demonstrate how integration will strengthen military capabilities rather than merely reorganize institutions. Without convincing evidence and broad consensus, the latest proposal risks deepening distrust instead of delivering the military education reforms Korea needs.

That responsibility cannot be left to improvisation.