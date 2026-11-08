Foreign workers wearing traditional Vietnamese conical hats known as "non la" harvest potatoes in a rural village in Gangneung, Gangwon, on July 23, 2025. YONHAP

Korea should listen to workers and multicultural families before revising policies that shape their lives.





Won Ok-kum

The author is a representative of the Migrant Center Donghaeng and is originally from Vietnam.





A few days ago, a Vietnamese fisherman contacted me before dawn. He had previously broken his arm in an accident at sea. Now he had fractured the same arm again, along with two fingers. Another worker had gone unpaid for six months despite working from dawn until nightfall on a pig farm. Others risk their lives in factories lacking basic safety equipment. The reality migrant workers face every day sometimes resembles a battlefield.

Life is difficult for marriage migrant women like me, raising families and children amid unfamiliar languages and cultures. We worry that our children might suffer discrimination or fall behind because their mothers came from abroad. Yet we persevere, enduring prejudice while building our lives. We are not statistics. We are people who work, love and protect our families in Korea.

That is why President Lee Jae Myung's recent remarks about migrants were painful. How should we interpret his assessment of migrant workers' overseas remittances in terms of economic contribution and his proposal to review multicultural family benefits for fairness toward Korean nationals?

Perhaps he intended to examine shortcomings in existing policies. But did he consider that his remarks could suggest migrants are people whose worth can be measured on a balance sheet?

When seasonal migrant workers disappear from farms for even a week, agricultural operations suffer. Their labor also sustains factories, fishing vessels and construction sites. Their wages are not charity but compensation for work performed. They contribute to production, consume goods and pay taxes. If sending money home diminishes their perceived economic contribution, what happens to the value they create here?

The same principle applies to multicultural family assistance. Priority access to public postpartum care centers and educational and childcare support are not privileges granted merely because someone was born abroad. They are safeguards against disadvantages arising from migration.

Some women have no relatives nearby to prepare meals or help them recover after childbirth. Language barriers and limited information prevent others from accessing assistance. How can these circumstances be judged solely by income?

Equal income does not mean equal circumstances. Korean-born mothers lacking family support should receive assistance too. The answer is to expand eligibility and improve standards, not question whether multicultural families deserve help. Fairness begins with recognizing differences in people's circumstances rather than applying identical rules indiscriminately.

Most painful is the social fallout from the president's remarks. Marriage migrant women who have barely benefited from public assistance suddenly appear to be taking resources away from Korean nationals. Who will acknowledge their distress?

Migrants already face prejudice and discrimination. Although the president may have intended a policy review, some could interpret his words as permission to exclude migrants. After controversy erupted, the government urged the public to consider his remarks in their full context. But how carefully has it listened to those who were hurt?

The president also suggested encouraging young Koreans to work in rural communities. There is no reason to oppose supporting young people. But will subsidies persuade them to remain when working hours are excessive, accommodation is inadequate and employment remains insecure?

Before replacing workers, we must improve workplaces. Restrictions preventing migrant workers from changing employers easily, even when mistreated, should be reformed first.

Any review of multicultural policies must begin by listening to multicultural families. Any discussion of migrant labor policy must begin by examining actual workplaces. Whose interests are served by policies that judge people's lives without involving those directly affected?

I am not asking for special treatment. I ask only that migrants be recognized as equal members of Korean society, sharing its responsibilities and contributing to its future.

Migrants are not merely numbers in economic calculations or beneficiaries listed in government budgets. Behind every statistic is someone working to support a family, raise children or build a secure future. Their circumstances deserve consideration beyond economic accounting.

Today, migrants continue working at sea, in greenhouses and factories while caring for their families at home. I sincerely hope the government will listen to their voices and recognize the lives behind the numbers.