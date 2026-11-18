Supporters react to early election results in favor of U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff at an election night watch party hosted by the Democratic Party of Georgia after the midterm election in Atlanta, Georgia on Nov. 3. AFP/YONHAP

A data-based analysis finds Democrats’ midterm landslide offers limited clues to the next U.S. presidential election and Washington’s policy direction.





Hahn Kyu-sup

The author is a professor of Communication department at Seoul National University.





The Democrats' sweeping victory in the U.S. midterm elections, described as a “blue tsunami,” has prompted predictions of dramatic political change. Some Korean commentators, encouraged by President Donald Trump's defeat after his abrasive rhetoric, expect policy reversals and even a Democratic victory in 2028.

U.S. betting markets reacted similarly. According to Election Betting Odds, which aggregates five major prediction markets, Vice President JD Vance's chances of winning the Republican nomination plunged from above 40 percent to the high teens before recovering to around 30 percent.

But hope must be distinguished from prediction. My analysis of 50 years of election data suggests a closely contested presidential race, despite the Democrats' midterm landslide. Assuming a change of administration would automatically reverse U.S. policy risks interpreting American politics through a Korean lens.

The international environment is complicated enough that even Trump and President Lee Jae Myung, seemingly unlikely allies, may share interests. Following the midterms, Korea's stock market plunged, raising questions about potential political costs for Lee.

The midterm results nevertheless justify the tsunami metaphor. Democrats are projected to take approximately 259 House seats against 176 for Republicans, reversing a previous 215-to-219 split. In the Senate, Democrats captured 56 seats after Republicans previously held 53 against 47 Democratic-aligned seats. Democrats also reclaimed more than 40 Republican-held House districts, including some Republicans won comfortably in 2024.

Democrats' estimated nationwide House vote advantage of 13 percentage points was the second largest in a midterm since 1942, behind only the 1974 Watergate election. Treating congressional votes as presidential votes yields 56.1 percent for Democrats against 42.4 percent for Republicans. Trump defeated Kamala Harris in the 2024 popular vote, 49.8 percent to 48.3 percent. That represents a 15.2-point swing toward Democrats.

Applying the Electoral College to state-level House voting would produce 393 Democratic electors and 145 Republican electors, compared with Harris's 226 and Trump's 312 in 2024. If this landscape persisted into 2028, Republicans would face formidable disadvantages.

Yet midterms have surprisingly limited predictive power. Using House and presidential voting data from 1976 through 2024 compiled by MIT's Election Data and Science Lab, I estimated a panel model relating midterm swings to changes in the following presidential election.

A one-percentage-point improvement in midterm voting over the preceding presidential election corresponded to only a 0.15-point improvement in the next presidential election. Although statistically significant initially, the relationship disappeared after accounting for characteristics specific to each presidential election. This simplified model cannot capture every influence on voting. It is useful primarily for measuring how much information a midterm result actually provides about the next presidential contest. Strong public anger toward an incumbent administration should not be mistaken for a stable coalition two years later.

I then estimated each party's probability of winning individual states and applied Electoral College allocation rules. The model yielded an expected 263 electoral votes for Democrats, with a 95 percent confidence interval of 217 to 316, and 275 for Republicans, with an interval of 222 to 321. Compared with 2024, Democrats' position improves, but the result hardly resembles their midterm triumph. These estimates indicate uncertainty, not an assured Republican victory.

History reinforces the caution. Of 20 midterms between 1946 and 2022, the party winning the House also won the presidency two years later only 10 times. In 17 midterms when the opposition captured the House, it subsequently won the presidency just eight times. Kennedy after 1958, Carter after 1974, Clinton after 1990, Obama after 2006 and Biden after 2018 illustrate successful transitions. Midterms frequently punish incumbents, but do not determine presidential outcomes. The distinction matters when interpreting a large congressional swing as a mandate for an entirely different foreign policy. Electoral discontent does not necessarily translate into agreement about what should replace existing policies.

Nor would Democratic control necessarily transform Washington's priorities. Trumpism has become a broader political phenomenon encompassing competition with China, illegal immigration and skepticism toward excessive political correctness.

A Pew Research Center report in April 2026 found that 71 percent of Americans viewed China unfavorably. Sixty percent called China a competitor and 28 percent an enemy. Even among Democratic-leaning voters, 72 percent considered China a competitor, suggesting bipartisan concern.

A January Pew survey found 62 percent supported maintaining a military presence along the Mexican border, while 56 percent supported requiring immigration authorities to review prospective entrants' social media accounts. The recent Jensen Huang controversy could further strengthen bipartisan concern over China's access to advanced AI chips. The Biden administration itself continued Trump's China restrictions, enacting the CHIPS Act and tightening semiconductor export controls.

For Korea, the essential task is assessing who governs Washington, which policies follow and how they affect our security and economy. Lee's administration might even find Trump's willingness to engage North Korea and accommodate Russia comparatively convenient. Conversely, a hypothetical Democratic reversal of Trump's AI industry policies could anger Korean retail investors holding Samsung Electronics and SK hynix shares, with repercussions for Lee.

Foreign policy demands sober analysis grounded in data, not personal sympathies or political wishes.