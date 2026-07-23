Officials from the joint police-prosecution investigative headquarters enter the National Election Commission headquarters in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi, on July 23 to conduct a search and seizure operation as part of an investigation into alleged irregularities in the administration of the June 3 local elections. YONHAP

A joint investigation by police and prosecutors has uncovered evidence that election officials manipulated voter turnout data during the June 3 local elections after errors emerged in the vote-counting process.

According to investigators, employees of the Gyeonggi Provincial Election Commission mistakenly entered voter figures, then exchanged messages proposing that the error be concealed from supervisors and corrected by adjusting the statistics themselves. If true, the manipulation of official election data represents a serious offense separate from the previously reported shortage of ballot papers. It raises troubling questions about how many irregularities may have occurred.

The NEC has long released nationwide turnout figures every hour on election day by compiling reports from polling stations. Under its rules, if incorrect figures are entered, officials must report the mistake, receive instructions and obtain approval before making corrections. Investigators allege that Gyeonggi election officials instead bypassed those procedures and redistributed voter numbers among different polling stations within the statistical system on their own.

The fact that candidate vote totals were not altered does not make the matter insignificant. Hourly turnout figures released throughout election day can influence voter participation and campaign mobilization. Turnout statistics also serve as basic reference data for future election administration. If officials casually manipulated those figures, it is reasonable to ask whether the same administrative failures contributed to inaccurate turnout forecasts and, ultimately, the ballot shortage that prevented some voters from casting their ballots.

Such conduct strikes at public confidence in elections, one of the foundations of democracy. Repeated controversies involving election authorities have fueled widespread distrust of the National Election Commission, creating fertile ground for election conspiracy theories. Whether or not those theories are supported by evidence, declining confidence in the electoral process is itself a threat to democratic governance.

The People Power Party is already moving to portray the manipulation of turnout statistics as evidence of election fraud. That conclusion, however, is premature. So far, investigators have disclosed no indication that vote totals for individual candidates were altered or that the election outcome itself was affected. Allegations should therefore be examined carefully rather than turned into political slogans.

The ruling and opposition parties have agreed to establish a special counsel to investigate the NEC. That investigation should thoroughly examine not only the alleged manipulation of turnout data but also any broader violations of election law. Only a transparent and comprehensive inquiry can answer lingering public questions and restore confidence in the integrity of future elections.