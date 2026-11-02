Debate over mandatory tender offers centers on how to protect minority shareholders without deterring viable corporate acquisitions.

Lee Chul-min

The author is the managing partner of VIG Partners.





On Wednesday, President Lee Jae Myung posted a message on X, seeking public opinions on the proposed mandatory tender offer system. While expressing support for its underlying purpose, he acknowledged substantial concerns and practical difficulties surrounding the proportion of shares that must be purchased and the method of acquisition. He called for broader public discussion before the legislation proceeds.

The bill has already passed the National Assembly’s political affairs committee and Legislation and Judiciary Committee, leaving only a plenary vote. However, its consideration has been postponed following a joint statement by domestic and foreign asset managers and opposition from individual investors.

The controversy centers on a relatively straightforward question: When a controlling shareholder sells a company, how much of the acquisition premium should ordinary shareholders receive?

Under the proposed system, an investor seeking to become the largest shareholder by acquiring at least 25 percent of a listed company’s shares would first purchase the existing controlling shareholder’s stake. The investor would then be required to make a tender offer to other shareholders for enough additional shares to reach 50 percent, plus one share.

Suppose the controlling shareholder owns 40 percent of a company. After acquiring that stake, the buyer would need to offer to purchase only another 10 percent — plus one — share from ordinary shareholders. If every remaining shareholder accepted the offer, each could sell only about one-sixth of their holdings.

This arrangement would give minority investors access to the premium paid for corporate control, but only for a limited portion of their shares. The remainder would continue to be exposed to the company’s future performance and market valuation.

Asset managers have raised objections, citing an analysis showing that controlling shareholders of companies in the Kospi 200 index hold an average stake of 44.3 percent. They argue that the proposed rules would leave ordinary shareholders with relatively little opportunity to benefit from control premiums.

Instead, they advocate proportional purchasing, under which controlling and minority shareholders would be entitled to sell the same proportion of their holdings at the acquisition price.

Some retail investors have gone further, demanding that acquirers be required to offer to purchase all outstanding shares. A public petition calling for reconsideration of the legislation has attracted more than 50,000 signatures.

These proposals, however, raise legitimate practical concerns. Under proportional purchasing, controlling shareholders might be unable to sell their entire stakes, reducing their incentive to pursue transactions. Requiring buyers to purchase 100 percent of a company’s shares could impose such substantial financing burdens that potential acquirers abandon deals altogether.

Korea has encountered similar difficulties before. A mandatory tender offer system introduced in 1997 was abolished the following year following concerns that it would impede corporate restructuring during a period when businesses urgently needed to reorganize their operations and ownership structures.

Another proposal would combine the introduction of mandatory tender offers with improvements to voluntary delisting procedures.

Under this approach, the current legislative framework would remain largely intact, preserving incentives for mergers and acquisitions involving listed companies. At the same time, buyers intending from the outset to acquire all outstanding shares and take a company private would face a more practical route to delisting.

This proposal reflects developments in the domestic mergers and acquisitions market. In several recent acquisitions of listed companies, buyers have voluntarily launched tender offers for 100 percent of shares, giving ordinary investors an opportunity to sell at the same price offered to controlling shareholders.

But even when an acquirer offers all shareholders an identical price, including the control premium, delisting can remain difficult. Existing requirements, particularly those involving high ownership thresholds, may prevent transactions from proceeding as planned or cause significant delays.

Such uncertainty creates additional financial and operational risks for buyers. It also discourages potential investors from pursuing acquisitions of listed companies, even when they are prepared to treat all shareholders equally.

Easing these procedural obstacles could therefore complement mandatory tender offer requirements rather than undermine their objective of protecting minority investors.

No single approach will necessarily satisfy controlling shareholders, minority investors and potential acquirers alike.

Prolonged debate, however, risks delaying legislation whose underlying purpose enjoys broad support. A workable compromise should be reached promptly so the National Assembly can complete the legislative process.