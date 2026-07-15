One Cut from YONHAP

Lighting the way

A 123-year-old lighthouse lens from Britain is now on permanent display at the National Lighthouse Museum in Homigot, Pohang.

Opinion Desk
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Visitors examine the Pendeen lighthouse lens during the opening ceremony for a special exhibition at the National Lighthouse Museum in Homigot, Pohang, North Gyeongsang, on July 15.

Visitors examine the Pendeen lighthouse lens during the opening ceremony for a special exhibition at the National Lighthouse Museum in Homigot, Pohang, North Gyeongsang, on July 15. The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said the lens, which was used in Britain for 123 years beginning in 1900, has been permanently loaned by the British government. [YONHAP]

ministry of oceans and fisheries british government photo national lighthouse museum one cut pohang opinion

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