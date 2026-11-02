North Korean leader Kim Jong-un departs Pyongyang aboard his private train to attend his second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in Hanoi, Vietnam, in February 2019, as reported by the North's state-run Rodong Sinmun newspaper on Feb. 24. Rodong Sinmun/News1

As a possible Trump-Kim meeting nears, Seoul and Washington must avoid repeating the failed 2019 summit’s mistakes.





Shin Bong-kil

The author is a distinguished professor at the University of North Korean Studies and former Korean ambassador to India.





The outcome of today's U.S. midterm elections could influence the Trump administration's policy toward the Korean Peninsula. U.S. President Donald Trump has proposed meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit opening in Shenzhen, China, on Nov. 18. But Kim will likely weigh his options until the last moment.

Having declared North Korea a nuclear power, Kim must consider whether meeting a potentially weakened president with only two years remaining in office serves his interests. Following the collapse of their second summit in Hanoi, Vietnam, in February 2019, Kim accused Washington of squandering a golden opportunity and prepared for a prolonged confrontation. Although Trump has returned to power and their personal rapport remains, circumstances have changed considerably. Revisiting Hanoi's failure is therefore essential.

Kim arrived in Hanoi with a concrete proposal to dismantle the Yongbyon nuclear complex. The sprawling facility, covering 8.91 million square meters (2,201 acres) and containing roughly 300 buildings, includes reactors, reprocessing facilities and uranium enrichment installations.

Covering more than three times the area of Yeouido, the island in Seoul that houses the National Assembly, Yongbyon represents the heart of North Korea's nuclear infrastructure. Its proposed dismantlement was therefore a substantial concession, although it would not have eliminated the country's entire nuclear weapons program.

Trump instead demanded dismantlement of other nuclear facilities, including Kangson, effectively insisting on complete denuclearization. He showed little interest in the smaller agreement proposed by Pyongyang: eliminating Yongbyon in exchange for lifting five sanctions affecting civilian economic activity. Trump walked away without an agreement.

Hard-liners, particularly then-National Security Adviser John Bolton, apparently played a significant role. Bolton acknowledged in his memoir, "The Room Where It Happened" (2020), that he helped derail the summit.

Kim returned home empty-handed after a 3,800-kilometer (2,361-mile) train journey and punished officials involved in negotiations. He also harshly criticized then-President Moon Jae-in's mediation efforts, apparently believing Seoul had misled him about Washington's intentions.

The diplomatic groundwork had been extensive. North Korea participated in the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, followed by intensive diplomacy involving Moon's envoys, National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong and National Intelligence Service Director Suh Hoon.

Moon and Kim met at Panmunjom in April and May 2018. Kim reportedly said he did not want future generations living under the burden of nuclear weapons if their security could be guaranteed.

During their meetings, Kim reportedly questioned why North Korea should continue enduring sanctions and economic hardship while maintaining nuclear weapons if its security could be guaranteed. His remarks suggested that Pyongyang was at least willing to discuss denuclearization under certain conditions, raising expectations that negotiations with Washington might produce meaningful progress.

During another visit by Korean envoys to Pyongyang that September, Kim outlined his Yongbyon dismantlement proposal. Seoul presumably shared it with Washington. Yet Hanoi ended in failure.

Disillusioned, Kim transferred nuclear negotiations from the United Front Department, responsible for inter-Korean relations, to the Foreign Ministry. His strategy of influencing Washington through Seoul had collapsed.

According to Bolton, Trump subsequently regretted taking such a hard line in Hanoi. Six months after the summit, Trump dismissed Bolton. After returning to office, he withdrew Bolton's security protection and later pursued criminal charges concerning classified information.

Had Hanoi succeeded, confidence-building might have opened a path toward denuclearization and improved inter-Korean relations. Instead, another opportunity disappeared, following North Korea's 2003 restart of Yongbyon.

The consequences were profound. Pyongyang concluded that cooperation with Seoul offered little benefit and might threaten regime stability. In late 2023, it declared the two Koreas hostile states. The decision resembled East Germany's 1974 constitutional revision removing references to reunification, driven by fears of West German political and cultural influence.

Seven years have fundamentally transformed negotiating conditions. The Ukraine war and closer North Korean ties with China and Russia have complicated diplomacy. Nevertheless, Kim may still regard Trump as the most sympathetic U.S. leader available. Trump, meanwhile, could seek a diplomatic achievement before leaving office.

Despite strains across the alliance, Seoul and Washington must cooperate on North Korea. Restoring mutual trust is essential to avoiding another Hanoi failure. Washington's changing alliance policies bear responsibility, but Seoul has also struggled to manage the relationship effectively.

Careful coordination on nuclear policy is more necessary than ever. North Korea already gains a measure of implicit recognition of its nuclear status through summit diplomacy. Yet U.S. acknowledgment would not make it a legally recognized nuclear-weapon state under the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty.

Korea and the United States must redefine their negotiating objectives. Should they revive Hanoi's agenda, including freezing and verifying North Korea's nuclear capabilities, or pursue an entirely different approach? They should also consider encouraging constructive Chinese involvement, given Beijing's interest in preventing further North Korean nuclear advances.

Pyongyang's disappointment with Seoul's earlier mediation strategy means it may no longer expect Korea to play a meaningful role. That presents a challenge for President Lee Jae Myung's administration, which has pledged to serve as a pacemaker in diplomacy.

Nevertheless, Seoul must patiently continue seeking dialogue with Pyongyang. Preventing war through peace remains the strongest foundation of national security.