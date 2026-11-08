People Power Party leader Jang Dong-hyeok speaks to reporters, commenting on the special counsel's on-site examination of election materials, during a visit to Olympic Park in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on Oct 28. He continued to give credence to claims made by election fraud conspiracy theorists. NEWS1

An opinion column argues that election conspiracy theories are eroding political trust in both the United States and Korea.

Cho Gab-je

The author is a journalist and the head of ChoGabje.com and Cho Gab-je TV.





U.S. media described the Republican Party’s historic midterm defeat with expressions such as “wipeout” and “a blue wave.” U.S. President Donald Trump’s unexpectedly swift acknowledgment of defeat and U.S. Vice President JD Vance’s admission that the Iran war had cost Republicans the election suggested that they understood the public’s anger.

The results reflected outrage that the party of Abraham Lincoln and Ronald Reagan had embraced Trump, damaging the United States’ pride as a beacon of the free world. Resentment over Trump’s conduct and that of his followers apparently outweighed policy considerations.

The force that returned Trump to the White House despite his legal troubles was the fanatical solidarity of election conspiracy theorists controlling the Republican Party. Although Joe Biden decisively won the 2020 presidential election, rioters convinced by baseless claims of voting machine fraud and foreign interference stormed the Capitol. About 150 people were killed or injured, and more than 1,000 were imprisoned.

But Republicans remained dominated by believers in those claims. An April poll by Reuters and Ipsos found that 63 percent of Republican supporters and 9 percent of Democrats subscribed to election fraud theories.

Upon taking office on Jan. 20, 2025, Trump pardoned approximately 1,500 people convicted or charged in connection with the Capitol attack. Presidential pardons can cover convicted prisoners, defendants awaiting trial and suspects under investigation.

More than 400 senior officials appointed by Trump received Senate confirmation, but none explicitly condemned election conspiracy theories. Belief in those theories effectively became a qualification for advancement.

Vance, reportedly the only senior official who opposed the Iran war during planning, also publicly repeated Trump’s stolen election claims. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who certified Biden’s victory as a senator, subsequently embraced fraud allegations. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth promoted similar claims while working at Fox News. The director of national intelligence likewise effectively endorsed conspiracy theories.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly persuaded Trump and his advisers that attacking Iran could topple its government. With military, diplomatic and intelligence leaders embracing conspiracy theories, objective intelligence assessments were hardly possible.

This year may be remembered internationally as one when election conspiracy theorists faced consequences.

Former Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, influenced by conspiracy theories, ordered an operation against the National Election Commission and received a life sentence at his first trial on charges of leading an insurrection.

Former Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn, who embraced election fraud allegations after the April 2020 parliamentary defeat, is standing trial for allegedly inciting insurrection.

People Power Party leader Jang Dong-hyeok, who declared, “We are Hwang Kyo-ahn,” suffered defeat in the June 3 local elections but continues demanding nationwide reruns, portraying ballot shortages as evidence of fraud.

In Brazil’s October presidential election, the son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, imprisoned for attempting to overturn his 2022 defeat, lost a runoff against incumbent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. He subsequently fled to the United States, seeking Trump’s protection.

Trump’s defeat also undermines Korean conspiracy theorists who idolize him.

At Olympic Park on Oct. 28, a special counsel’s re-examination of 2.47 million ballots, equivalent to the number cast in Songpa District, southern Seoul, found 99.98 percent valid. Approximately 700 ballots required further review because of disagreements concerning their condition or markings.

Despite the findings, Jang continues to demand new elections. His argument effectively questions the legitimacy of Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon’s election.

The U.S. midterms suggest that unless the People Power Party frees itself from conspiracy theorists before Korea’s 2028 parliamentary elections, it will struggle against the Democratic Party regardless of the governing party’s mistakes.

Parties captured by election conspiracies refuse to examine their defeats. Instead, they nominate candidates who appeal to ideological extremists but lack broader electoral support. Their refusal to acknowledge evidence alienates voters.

The Democratic Party may consequently regard Jang’s leadership faction as a strategic asset whenever its own political standing deteriorates.

Meanwhile, it undermines the rule of law, while the People Power Party has surrendered to conspiracy theories. Both parties make life difficult for ordinary citizens but receive public funding at taxpayers’ expense.

The Democratic Party’s special counsel law concerning allegedly fabricated indictments has been called the “Lee Jae Myung privilege law” for supposedly violating constitutional equality.

George Orwell’s novel “Animal Farm” (1945) offered a warning: “All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.” That principle now threatens to supersede constitutional equality.