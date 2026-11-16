President Lee Jae Myung records a video for a new YouTube program aimed at communicating directly with the public. The recording aired on Nov. 5 as the inaugural episode of “The President's Y” on YouTube. BLUE HOUSE

Kang Won-taek

The author is a professor emeritus of political science and international relations at Seoul National University.







The president is Korea’s most powerful influencer. Their every remark becomes major news. Broadcasters lead with it, and both physical and online newspapers put it on their front page. No one in Korea possesses a bigger megaphone.

The president also has numerous communication channels. They often personally announce major decisions but delegate less consequential matters to the Blue House spokesperson; ruling party leaders can handle politically sensitive issues. Trusted associates can float ideas to gauge public reaction. Presidential visits and meetings can convey messages without explicit statements. Silence itself can be a powerful tool of communication.

These channels resemble a ladder, the first rung of which is the weight of a president’s words: The less frequently a president speaks, the greater the significance of their remarks. The second is accountability. Spokespersons can clarify statements, and party leaders can assume or disavow responsibility. Finally, indirect communication leaves room for retreat. This multilayered system safeguards the flexibility of governing.

But President Lee Jae Myung seems determined to use only the bottom rung on the ladder. His X account appears perpetually active, supplemented by YouTube. On “The President’s Y” segment on YouTube, he described direct communication as his “lifeline.”

It is as if the country’s most influential communicator were purchasing additional megaphones.

When every message comes directly from the president, opportunities for clarification, denial or retreat disappear. Why voluntarily assume such burdens?

Political scientist Samuel Kernell described presidents’ attempts to bypass parties and the media to communicate directly with citizens as “going public.” Rather than negotiating with congressional leaders, presidents appeal to voters and use resulting public pressure to influence lawmakers.

Two conditions generally favor this strategy: an unfriendly legislature, and sufficient presidential popularity to mobilize public opinion. Going public is essentially a weapon for popular presidents facing legislative minorities.

Lee satisfies neither condition. His ruling party commands a parliamentary majority, and his job approval ratings remain in the 30 percent range.

Some scholars argue that this strategy has also become less effective. Political scientist Jeffrey Cohen observed that growing party polarization and media fragmentation have undermined “going national,” the traditional effort to mobilize broad public opinion.

Instead, presidents increasingly pursue “going narrow,” targeting limited audiences, such as their party’s supporters, interest groups or particular regions. Lee’s communication strategy fits this description.

Cohen nevertheless understood going narrow as another means of influencing Congress. For Lee, however, it seems less of a lever for legislative negotiations than a retreat into his political base.

Concentrating communication on loyal supporters increases the distance between the president and moderate voters. As that distance grows, the president leans more heavily on supporters. Rather than broadening political support, the strategy confines the president within an increasingly narrow constituency.

Lee clearly wants to speak often and directly. But political leaders sometimes communicate more effectively through silence.

In May 2020, protests erupted across the United States after George Floyd, a Black man, died following excessive force by a white police officer in Minnesota. U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to deploy troops, and protesters near the White House were dispersed with tear gas.

Canadian journalists subsequently asked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his reaction. Trudeau remained silent for 21 seconds before moving to another subject.

That silence became more memorable than many spoken critiques. Without naming Trump, Trudeau conveyed a powerful message through his hesitation.

Lee undoubtedly has his reasons to consider direct communication his lifeline. The approach may have served him well when he was a political outsider struggling to attract attention.

But the circumstances of a president differ fundamentally from those of an opposition politician. A president already commands unmatched public attention and possesses an extensive network of institutional communication channels.

The challenge is not finding additional ways to speak but deciding when, how and who should deliver messages.

Presidential communication must also preserve room for negotiation and compromise. When the president personally intervenes in every controversy, even minor disagreements can become tests of presidential authority. Messages intended to demonstrate accessibility may instead reduce flexibility and increase political confrontation.

Lee should make better use of the communication channels already available to him. The more megaphones the country’s most powerful speaker acquires, the less weight each presidential statement may carry.

Sometimes, the message a president most urgently wants to convey resonates most strongly when nothing is said.