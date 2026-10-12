Former Gyeonggi Vice Gov. Lee Hwa-young, who is serving a prison sentence, speaks at a parliamentary hearing on allegations that prosecutors fabricated charges in the Ssangbangwool Group's illegal remittances to North Korea case. The hearing was held on April 14 at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, by a special parliamentary committee investigating allegations of politically motivated prosecutions under the former Yoon Suk Yeol administration. NEWS1

The former Gyeonggi vice governor must clarify his shifting testimony before seeking parole or a presidential pardon.

Former Gyeonggi Vice Gov. Lee Hwa-young, serving a prison sentence of seven years and eight months for his involvement in the illegal transfer of funds to North Korea through Ssangbangwool Group, reportedly plans to issue a second statement from prison demanding early release, including parole or a special presidential pardon. Lee is now in his fifth year of imprisonment.

On Wednesday, his lawyer Kim Kwang-min wrote on social media that Lee was deeply angry and frequently expressed disappointment with President Lee Jae Myung. The lawyer called for his client's parole.

It is extraordinary for a convicted prisoner serving a final sentence to publicly demand release in this manner. Unsurprisingly, speculation has emerged about possible undisclosed circumstances.

Lee Hwa-young and President Lee were indicted as accomplices in a case involving $8 million allegedly transferred to North Korea through Ssangbangwool Group to facilitate a visit to Pyongyang the president, then the governor of Gyeonggi.

The former vice governor initially testified that he had reported the remittances and preparations for the visit to Lee Jae Myung.

He later reversed his testimony, alleging that prosecutors had attempted to manipulate his statements during a gathering involving alcohol and salmon dishes.

Those allegations subsequently became grounds for demands that the indictment against the president be withdrawn. The Democratic Party (DP), which conducted a parliamentary investigation in April, is now pursuing a special counsel investigation into alleged fabricated indictments.

Against this background, Lee Hwa-young's sudden demands have fueled speculation that he may be attempting to bargain with the president by suggesting that further disclosures or testimony could significantly affect the president's legal difficulties. President Lee has repeatedly denied knowing about the remittances, describing the prosecution as an unprecedented fabrication.

What, then, is the truth?

Lee Hwa-young's conviction has been upheld by the Supreme Court. Attempting to negotiate his release with a sitting president without legitimate grounds or justification would undermine the foundations of the rule of law.

If the former vice governor genuinely believes he has been wronged, or possesses information that has not yet been disclosed, his first responsibility is to establish the facts.

He should explain the circumstances surrounding the illegal remittances to North Korea, his reversal of testimony during the trial and his allegations concerning the purported drinking gathering involving prosecutors. These matters must be addressed openly, accurately and without selective disclosure.

If, however, Lee has nothing further to reveal beyond what he already testified in court, he should stop issuing provocative statements from prison that create unnecessary controversy and place pressure on the president.