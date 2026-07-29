



Elementary school students practice calligraphy during the “Patriotism and Traditional Values Summer Program” at Daegu Hyanggyo, a historic Confucian academy in Jung District, Daegu, on July 29. The hyanggyo, a government-run local schools established to teach Confucian classics and prepare students for the civil service examinations, was founded in 1398 in Daegu. Today, it hosts cultural education and traditional etiquette programs. About 230 hyanggyo remain across Korea, many preserved as important cultural heritage sites.