Elementary school students practice survival swimming at the Gwanggyo Well-being National Sports Center in Yeongtong District, Suwon, Gyeonggi, on July 21, ahead of the start of the summer vacation season. Introduced after the 2014 Sewol ferry disaster, Korea’s survival-swimming program emphasizes water safety and self-rescue skills such as floating, treading water and responding to emergencies rather than competitive strokes. Survival-swimming classes have gradually expanded and are now offered to elementary students nationwide. [NEWS1]