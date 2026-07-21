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No cap, gas is expensive
Fuel prices are displayed at a gas station in Seoul on July 21 after President Lee Jae Myung signaled that the government could tighten the fuel price cap.
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Kakao silence
Members of the Kakao labor union hold a rally with picket signs outside KakaoBank's headquarters in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, on July 21.
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Veggie sales
A shopper browses a supermarket in Seoul on July 21.
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Sea fog blankets Busan
Satellite analysis shows Busan’s dramatic summer sea fog forms when cold coastal waters meet warm, humid air.