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Learning survival swimming before summer break

Elementary students in Suwon practice floating, treading water and other self-rescue skills as Korea expands survival-swimming classes nationwide before summer break.

Opinion Desk
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Elementary school students practice survival swimming at the Gwanggyo Well-being National Sports Center in Yeongtong District, Suwon, Gyeonggi, on July 21.

Elementary school students practice survival swimming at the Gwanggyo Well-being National Sports Center in Yeongtong District, Suwon, Gyeonggi, on July 21, ahead of the start of the summer vacation season. Introduced after the 2014 Sewol ferry disaster, Korea’s survival-swimming program emphasizes water safety and self-rescue skills such as floating, treading water and responding to emergencies rather than competitive strokes. Survival-swimming classes have gradually expanded and are now offered to elementary students nationwide. [NEWS1]

opinion one cut elementary school students photo suwon sewol ferry disaster water safety survival swimming

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