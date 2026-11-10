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Learning self-defense

A police academy offers hands-on self-defense and emergency-response training following concerns over random attacks.

Opinion Desk
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Participants in the seventh Seoul community police citizens’ academy practice self-defense techniques at Dongguk University in Seoul on Nov. 10.

Participants in the seventh Seoul community police citizens’ academy practice self-defense techniques at Dongguk University in Seoul on Nov. 10. The program offers hands-on training involving crime prevention, emergency responses and police operations. The training comes following heightened public concern over random attacks, including a stabbing rampage at a shopping complex in Incheon on Oct. 13 that left eight people injured. The academy also offers simulated shooting exercises and opportunities to accompany police officers on patrol.

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