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Kicking it for veterans
Veterans of the 1950-53 Korean War and their families watched children perform taekwondo at a welcoming ceremony at Busan's UN Peace Memorial Hall.
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Pep in the snack step
Various snacks, including Pepero, are displayed at a hypermarket in Seoul on Nov. 10, ahead of Pepero Day on Nov. 11.
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Beauty and the retail beast
Musinsa Beauty unveiled its Seongsu branch, featuring skincare, makeup, wellness products and an in-store pharmacy, to influencers and brand representatives a day before the official opening.
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A canine lesson in lifesaving
Cindy, a fire lieutenant's dog, drew attention in Suwon by demonstrating how to perform CPR during Korea's Firefighters' Day.