A Jewish synagogue in Berlin after the Nazi-orchestrated arson attacks of Nov. 9, 1938, known as Kristallnacht, or the Night of Broken Glass. WIKIPEDIA







Roh Jeong-tae

The author is a writer and senior fellow at the Institute for Social and Economic Research.





On Nov. 9, 1938, Nazi leaders and party officials gathered at Munich's Old Town Hall to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the Beer Hall Putsch, the failed uprising that had helped turn Adolf Hitler into a prominent political figure. Yet Hitler himself left around 10 p.m. without delivering a speech. Instead, Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels took the podium. "The Jews must feel the anger of the German people!" he declared, setting the stage for Kristallnacht, or the November Pogroms.

The events began earlier that month. The Nazis expelled thousands of Polish Jews living in Germany, but Poland refused to admit them. Stranded at the border, they were confined to refugee camps. Upon learning of his family's plight, 17-year-old Herschel Grynszpan entered the German Embassy in Paris and shot Ernst vom Rath, a junior diplomat, on Nov. 7. Vom Rath died two days later, during the anniversary gathering in Munich.

The Nazis seized the opportunity. Violence, arson and looting targeting Jews had already begun on Nov. 8. Goebbels announced that if the public spontaneously rose in anger, neither the party nor the government would intervene or obstruct it. Beginning at 10:50 p.m., Nazi officials attending the banquet relayed his message to rioters across Germany.

With the acquiescence and participation of state authorities, 267 synagogues were destroyed and more than 7,500 Jewish businesses were looted (pictured). Shattered glass glittered like crystal across streets devastated by violence, giving Kristallnacht, or the "Night of Broken Glass," its name. The official death toll was 91, although the actual number of victims is believed to have been considerably higher.

Kristallnacht marked the open institutionalization of Nazi persecution of Jews. The regime no longer attempted to conceal its brutality. The SS, the Nazi paramilitary organization, and the Gestapo, its secret police, arrested as many as 30,000 Jewish men and sent them to concentration camps. Dozens of laws and decrees were hastily introduced to strip Jews of their property and livelihoods, transferring their assets to so-called Aryans.

The violence also demonstrated how a dictatorship could mobilize public resentment while presenting organized persecution as the spontaneous expression of the people's anger and frustration.

We already know what followed. Kristallnacht was not merely an eruption of mob violence but a turning point at which state institutions openly enabled persecution and transformed hatred into government policy. History offers an enduring warning: We can never be too vigilant against incitement to hatred and violence carried out under the guise of state authority.