A warning light is flashing for Korea’s AI industry. According to the World Bank’s "World Development Report 2026: The Promise of Artificial Intelligence," released on Tuesday, Korea suffered a net outflow of 1,716 top-tier AI researchers between 2011 and 2024 among 21 leading information technology nations. That means, on average, the country lost 11 elite AI experts every month. The contrast with major competitors is striking: The United States attracted a net 197 top AI researchers per month, while Britain gained 20. The findings echo a recent assessment by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD), which ranked Korea second in the world for scientific infrastructure but only 37th for talent competitiveness. The message from the international community has been remarkably consistent: Korea excels at building research capacity but is failing to retain and attract the people who matter most.

The world is now entering a civilizational transformation that extends far beyond a race for technological superiority. AI is rapidly expanding into domains once reserved for human knowledge, reasoning, and judgment, fundamentally reshaping industries, national security and economic competitiveness. In this environment, securing world-class AI talent is no longer merely a matter of industrial policy but one of national survival. That helps explain why the Lee Jae Myung administration pledged from its first days in office to make Korea one of the world’s three leading AI powers through a 100 trillion won ($70.2 billion) investment program. It also explains why Samsung and SK Group recently unveiled combined investment plans totaling 4.75 quadrillion won, signaling an unprecedented public-private push to strengthen the nation’s AI capabilities.

Yet if the country continues to lose its brightest minds, the government’s ambition to establish South Korea as a global AI hub will remain little more than an empty slogan. Even the most advanced GPUs, massive data centers, and state-of-the-art semiconductor fabs cannot generate technological leadership if there are too few researchers capable of creating original breakthroughs. Without that human capital, such infrastructure risks becoming little more than a manufacturing base producing components for global technology giants. Even Korea’s world-leading semiconductor manufacturing capabilities could ultimately leave it relegated to the role of a subcontractor in the AI era.

For these enormous investments to bear fruit, Korea must reform the ecosystem that nurtures and rewards talent — not merely spend more money on facilities and equipment. Seniority-based pay structures, compensation systems that often fail to reward exceptional performance, and bureaucratic research and development policies continue to drive outstanding researchers overseas. The country must offer globally competitive compensation, guarantee researchers greater autonomy, and create living and working conditions attractive enough to draw the world’s best talent, much as the United States has done. In the AI age, leadership belongs not simply to those who build technology, but to those who create it. Retaining domestic talent and attracting the world’s brightest AI minds should therefore become a national priority.