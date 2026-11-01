Minister of Planning and Budget Park Hong-keun responds to a question from an opposition People Power Party lawmaker criticizing the government's proposed Future Response Fund during a parliamentary audit of his ministry by the National Assembly's Finance, Economy and Planning Committee on Oct. 8. YONHAP

Kim Woo-cheol

The author is a professor of the Department of Taxation at the University of Seoul and a member of the Reset Korea economic subcommittee.





The world's most enduring fiscal rules were established by progressive governments during economic booms. Norway's Labor government decided in 2001 to spend only the expected 4 percent return on its oil fund. Chile's Socialist government that year chose to save windfall revenue from booming copper prices, with benchmark prices and growth rates determined by independent experts. Sweden's Social Democratic government set a 2 percent surplus target after the 1990s crisis.

Their common purpose was clear: Establish rules during prosperity to protect welfare. Korea's progressive government, however, has abandoned fiscal discipline amid unprecedented revenue growth. President Lee Jae Myung's proposed 2027 budget illustrates the problem.

The budget's defining feature is not spending but its rejection of rules. Despite an additional 194 trillion won ($145.4 billion) in tax revenue, the government plans to issue another 106 trillion won in bonds, then deposit 104 trillion won into a Future Response Fund.

The fund has neither a savings ceiling nor withdrawal conditions. Its definition of additional revenue depends on government revenue projections, which can be adjusted. Transfers ostensibly covering revenue shortfalls are exempt from modification limits. The planning and budget minister chairs its management committee, while the National Assembly effectively reviews only one item: 95.9 trillion won deposited in financial institutions.

This amounts to demanding blind approval of an unprecedentedly opaque budget. The fund provides an institutional façade for discretionary spending.

Economics has long explained why discretion matters. Nobel laureates Finn Kydland and Edward Prescott demonstrated how policies appearing optimal at each moment can undermine rational expectations and worsen outcomes. Alberto Alesina and Guido Tabellini showed how governments facing weak checks can constrain successors through debt and permanent spending commitments.

A debt-financed fund and rapidly expanding, irreversible cash benefits fit those predictions. Weak parliamentary oversight strengthens such incentives. Discretion gives today's government freedom while binding tomorrow's.

To assess that burden, I conducted a sovereign debt stress test. Keeping the government's medium-term fiscal plan unchanged but assuming memory chip prices return to normal levels, tax revenue falls by 291 trillion won over three years beginning in 2028. The fund runs dry in 2029.

By 2030, the debt-to-GDP ratio rises as much as 13.6 percentage points above the government's baseline. Its fiscal plan effectively assumes prosperity will continue for five years, without demonstrating why. This raises serious questions about fiscal responsibility.

France illustrates the consequences of accumulated discretion. It has not balanced its budget since 1973. Successive governments cited crises, pandemics, energy costs and pensions. Public debt has reached 119 percent of GDP, while annual interest payments are projected to exceed 90 billion euros in 2027, surpassing defense and education spending.

Two French governments have collapsed over budget disputes within two years. The current administration lacks a parliamentary majority and cannot independently pass its budget.

France's central problem is not simply debt but the difficulty of reversing accumulated commitments. Korea's debt ratio is roughly half France's, yet its approach to spending temporary windfall revenues risks repeating the same mistake.

The remedy is restoring fiscal principles. An independent expert panel should determine normal semiconductor-related tax revenue. Revenue exceeding that benchmark should automatically be allocated between debt repayment and savings under statutory rules.

The current practice of defining windfalls against government revenue forecasts should end. The fund should be divided into stabilization and investment accounts. Deposits should come exclusively from confirmed fiscal surpluses, while withdrawals should require objective triggers, such as specified declines in tax revenue. Investments should be restricted to safe foreign assets.

New cash benefits should undergo preliminary feasibility assessments and carry sunset provisions. An independent fiscal institution should evaluate revenue forecasts and compliance with fiscal rules.

Norway and Chile's progressive governments left behind institutions, not simply spending programs. They understood fiscal rules not as instruments of austerity but as insurance protecting welfare. Rather than restricting future governments, those rules preserved their freedom and protected future generations.

Korea's current revenue boom may last only a few years. Whether lawmakers establish binding rules or institutionalize discretion during this period will determine the country's fiscal position over the following decade. That choice must be made during the upcoming budget deliberations.