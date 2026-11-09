A photo taken on Oct. 27 shows machinery and equipment awaiting to be loaded onto ships for export at Lianyungang Port, east China's Jiangsu Province. Robust growth in the electronics industry and high-tech manufacturing helped drive a double-digit increase in the profits of China's major industrial firms during the first nine months of 2026, official data showed Tuesday. Profits of major industrial firms rose 15.5 percent on year to 6.03 trillion yuan (about $897.7 billion) during the January-September period, maintaining double-digit growth since the beginning of the year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). XINHUA/YONHAP

The government and the ruling party must break their deadlock on labor flexibility and deregulation in order to counter Chinese rivals rapidly gaining ground in strategic technologies.

Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan, who visited China last week, posted a Facebook message over the weekend titled “Are We Desperate Enough? Are We Doing Enough?” It conveyed the urgency he felt during his visit.

“Chinese companies are improving their technological capabilities and competitiveness faster than we imagined,” he wrote. “Even in areas where we once led, we now find ourselves chasing China. I worry whether we can afford to continue as we are.”

Kim also relayed the frustration of a Korean business executive in China, who asked whether Korea was doing enough when the entire Chinese government was mobilizing to help its companies compete.

“Shouldn't the government feel an even greater sense of urgency than businesses?” Kim asked. “If companies must wait years for a single regulation to be lifted, how far ahead will their foreign competitors have moved?”

Many Koreans will sympathize with his appeal that businesses should never lose opportunities or suffer unnecessarily because of government inaction.

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources is seeking to eliminate unnecessary regulations and complicated approval procedures across regional boundaries through legislation establishing large-scale special economic zones. But progress has stalled amid opposition from the Labor Ministry and labor unions.

The ruling Democratic Party (DP) has submitted two competing bills to the National Assembly. One includes labor exemptions sought by businesses, including exceptions to the 52-hour workweek for highly paid professionals, known as the white-collar exemption, and extending the maximum employment period for fixed-term workers from two to four years. The other excludes those exemptions and reflects labor unions' demands.

Rather than making a responsible decision, the ruling party is postponing one.

Kim's warning about China's technological rise is hardly new. Bloomberg Intelligence recently projected that China could become the global leader in eight of 17 strategic technology sectors by 2030, including large language models, humanoid robots and autonomous and connected vehicles.

If China gains dominance across future industries, from AI to shipbuilding, automobiles and biotechnology, Korean companies will find their competitive position increasingly threatened.

The government and ruling party must therefore decide promptly on labor exemptions rather than leaving the issue unresolved. They cannot simply wait indefinitely for social dialogue that has made little progress.

The urgency expressed by the industry minister must be shared across the administration. Removing unnecessary regulatory obstacles and resolving disagreements over labor flexibility require political leadership, not just expressions of concern.

China's competitors are moving forward while Korea debates whether to act. Continuing to watch stalled negotiations without making decisions is itself an irresponsible choice.