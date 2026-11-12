North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, third from right, attends a live-fire demonstration of its 600-millimeter superlarge multiple rocket launcher, dubbed the "sniper" for its precision, at the "Unmanned Aeronautical Technology Development 2026" exhibition on Oct. 29, as reported by the North's state-run Rodong Sinmun on Oct. 30. The event also featured demonstrations involving tactical suicide attack drones, tactical cruise missiles and multipurpose unmanned aerial vehicles. RODONG SINMUN/NEWS1

An editorial warns that diplomacy with Pyongyang must be backed by credible defenses and a clear-eyed assessment of its growing threats.

Lee Sang-ryeol

The author is a senior editorial writer at the JoongAng Ilbo.





History offers countless examples of nations suffering a catastrophe because their leaders trusted an adversary’s goodwill or public assurances while neglecting to prepare for any danger. One prominent example involves former British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain.

On Sept. 30, 1938, Chamberlain returned from signing the Munich Agreement with Adolf Hitler. He had agreed to cede Czechoslovakia’s Sudetenland to Germany in exchange for a promise of European peace. Before cheering crowds, he read a declaration signed with Hitler and proclaimed, “Peace for our time.” His conviction that Hitler would not start a war proved disastrous. The German leader soon dismantled Czechoslovakia and invaded Poland, triggering World War II.

The mistake seems astonishing today, but Chamberlains remain common. They insist that they did nothing more than trust their enemies’ goodwill; in reality, their wishful thinking led to their being deceived.

The war in Ukraine, now in its fourth year, offers another example. The European Union and Ukraine were reluctant to believe that Russia would launch a full-scale invasion. They disregarded repeated warnings from U.S. and British intelligence agencies beginning in the second half of 2021. Even visits to Kyiv by the CIA director and British defense secretary failed to convince them.

French President Emmanuel Macron and then-German Chancellor Olaf Scholz believed almost until the end that negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin could prevent war. As Chamberlain did eight decades earlier, they underestimated the danger. On Feb. 24, 2022, Russia launched its invasion, shattering assumptions that another major European war was impossible. The conflict continues despite more than 2 million casualties.

South Korea also has influential figures who emphasize the North’s supposed goodwill. At a news conference last month, President Lee Jae Myung described North Korea’s nuclear arsenal as “a weapon of last-resort defense.” He called a land mine explosion — caused by North Korean mines in the demilitarized zone — that seriously injured three South Korean soldiers an “unfortunate accident” during an Armed Forces Day ceremony.

Unification Minister Chung Dong-young said that it was difficult to establish deliberate intent behind the blast, adding that mines were defensive weapons. The first deputy director of the Blue House Office of National Security criticized newspapers for prominently displaying photographs of North Korean conventional weapons demonstrations, suggesting that such coverage unnecessarily frightened the public.

Meanwhile, inexplicable incidents have emerged within the military. Soldiers guarding the front line against North Korea were deployed with rifles lacking live ammunition. The problem extended beyond one or two corps. Yet the South’s Ministry of National Defense issued only institutional warnings to the affected frontline corps and Ground Operations Command without holding commanders personally accountable.

By contrast, soldiers who boarded buses at the Gyeryongdae military complex during the martial law crisis on Dec. 3, 2024, unaware of what was happening, have been dismissed in large numbers.

North Korea’s threat is real. This year alone, it has conducted 23 publicly reported missile launches. Its nuclear-capable multiple rocket launchers are aimed southward. Through Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, during which thousands of its soldiers have died, the North has acquired experience in modern drone warfare.

North Korean cyberattacks have alarmed even the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, or FBI. Recently, hackers stole approximately $6.3 billion in cryptocurrency from Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange. Such proceeds help finance nuclear weapons development and missile launches.

While the United States, the EU and other partners have imposed additional sanctions on North Korea, the South has hesitated to follow suit.

History’s Chamberlains failed to recognize threats for what they were. Today, North Korea is rapidly improving both its nuclear arsenal and conventional weapons, but voices dismissing those dangers remain prominent.

Seoul’s military continues to emphasize transferring wartime operational control from Washington without first establishing adequate nuclear deterrence capabilities. Meanwhile, strains in the South Korea-U.S. alliance are growing.

The lesson of Chamberlain is not that diplomacy should be abandoned. It is that negotiations cannot substitute for credible defenses or an assessment of an adversary’s intentions. Peace cannot be secured merely by assuming that an opponent shares one’s desire to avoid conflict.

In 2026, South Korea has too many Chamberlains.