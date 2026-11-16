Kim Yo-jong, director of the General Affairs Department of North Korea's Workers' Party, inspects key sites of fortification work along the southern border near the military demarcation line on Oct. 20, accompanied by Pak Jong-chon, an adviser to the Defense Ministry, Ri Il-hwan, a secretary of the Workers' Party, and senior commanders of the Korean People's Army General Staff, according to a report by the state-run Korean Central News Agency on Oct. 21. KCNA/YONHAP

Her steady barrage of statements tracks North Korea’s strategy to entrench nuclear status, isolate Seoul and widen confrontation.







Park Won-gon

The author is a professor of North Korean studies at Ewha Womans University.







"We do not defend our sovereignty with words."

That was the title of a statement issued by Kim Yo-jong, director of the General Affairs Department of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party of Korea, on Oct. 19. Yet despite serving as her brother Kim Jong-un's mouthpiece, she has been remarkably talkative.

Over six months, 22 statements appeared under her name, averaging one every eight days. Ten targeted South Korea, six the United States, one Japan and five international organizations or multilateral forums. Most messages aimed at Seoul came within a month beginning in late September. Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui and Foreign Ministry spokespeople occasionally joined in.

This barrage may seem indiscriminate, but it follows a script: the foreign policy Kim Jong-un established at February's ninth Workers' Party Congress. His sister's statements are its implementation manual.

The first objective is removing denuclearization from international discourse. At the party congress, Kim Jong-un called the permanent, irreversible consolidation of North Korea's nuclear status his most strategically significant achievement over five years. He declared that nuclear abandonment was impossible unless the entire world changed.

Kim Yo-jong subsequently challenged every major reference to denuclearization: announcements following June's U.S.-China summit, the Group of 7 summit, July's Asean Regional Forum and September's International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) meetings and resolution. She called denuclearization an "archaic term" and compared IAEA demands to a recorded message endlessly repeating itself.

Yet she herself resembles that answering machine. In July, she described North Korea's nuclear status as "final and irreversible," appropriating terminology originally used by Seoul and Washington to demand denuclearization.

Her approach has evolved. Previously, a spokesperson for the Atomic Energy Industry Ministry responded to IAEA resolutions. Now Kim Yo-jong intervenes personally. Instead of defending nuclear weapons as necessary for self-defense, she portrays denuclearization demands as direct violations of North Korea's constitution.

Citing U.S. nuclear sharing and South Korea's pursuit of nuclear-powered submarines, she accused the IAEA of serving Washington. North Korea has effectively moved from the defendant's chair to the prosecutor's bench.

Choe reinforced this position on Sept. 24, declaring that Pyongyang's nuclear determination would remain unchanged for centuries. Repetition appears designed to gradually erase denuclearization language from international documents.

The second objective is institutionalizing hostility toward South Korea. At the congress, Kim Jong-un designated Seoul the "most hostile entity" and permanently excluded South Koreans from the category of compatriots. He ordered border fortifications and additional weapons targeting the South over five years.

Kim Yo-jong supervised this agenda in October. After inspecting the border with Marshal Pak Jong-chon on Oct. 21, she conveyed Kim Jong-un's demand for a permanent, impassable boundary.

She alleged that Korean forces issued 2,870 warnings and fired 201 warning shots between Aug. 1 and Oct. 17, identifying military units and guard posts. Regardless of their accuracy, these claims establish a documentary basis for blaming Seoul should clashes occur.

Pyongyang's letter to the United Nations Security Council and its criticism of the UN secretary general for urging renewed inter-Korean dialogue serve the same purpose. Her recurring phrase "under authorization" signals that these statements reflect Kim Jong-un's decisions.

Her assertion that the Lee Jae Myung administration's confrontational behavior exceeds that of former President Yoon Suk Yeol suggests Pyongyang intends no policy change regardless of who governs Seoul.

East Germany similarly removed references to a common German nation from its constitution during the 1970s. Yet it maintained exchanges with West Germany through the Basic Treaty. North Korea goes further, invoking South Korea's "complete collapse." This is not merely separation but a policy treating Seoul as a belligerent.

The third objective is expanding confrontation. In August, Kim Yo-jong threatened additional military options over Japan's long-range missile capabilities, warning of devastating retaliation.

On Oct. 3, she personally announced the results of an intermediate-range strategic missile exercise observed by Kim Jong-un, declaring its strikes virtually impossible to evade. Her statements now advertise military capabilities.

Earlier this month, she also denied allegations of North Korean involvement in cryptocurrency hacking, her first intervention on cyber issues. Her commentary on Ukraine and the Middle East similarly reflects the congress's ambition to exercise nuclear-state power internationally.

Only toward Washington does she leave room, acknowledging that dialogue remains among possible choices for peace.

Not every threat becomes action. Kim Yo-jong promised borderwide propaganda broadcasts by October, then retreated to standby status. No broadcasts were confirmed by the deadline.

In June 2020, North Korea destroyed the inter-Korean liaison office three days after her warning. Yet Kim Jong-un suspended other threatened military measures, while newly installed loudspeakers disappeared within days.

The distinction matters. Congress-approved priorities, including fortifications and weapons deployments, advance toward implementation. Other threats remain bargaining instruments.

Seoul should therefore treat her statements as schedules rather than emotional outbursts. Comparing them with congress directives reveals the next likely step: forward deployment of additional weapons, including 600-millimeter multiple rocket launchers.

Diplomatically, Korea must preserve denuclearization language in international documents through advance consultations with Washington, Tokyo, Asean and Europe. Pyongyang's repeated objections demonstrate its sensitivity to that terminology.

Finally, Seoul should counter North Korean statistics with documented evidence. Working with the UN Command, it should record border violations and warning procedures and submit its findings to the Security Council.

Against an adversary claiming that words are insufficient, meticulously recording those words remains an essential defense.

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



