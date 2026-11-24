Democratic Party Chair Kim Min-seok is lost in thought during an emergency forum titled “What is wrong with the Supreme Court’s ruling on Han Duck-soo?” at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Nov. 24. YONHAP





Democratic Party (DP) Chair Kim Min-seok has little to show for his first 100 days in office. In his acceptance speech, Kim pledged to build a majority party focused on livelihoods through competent, inclusive politics that addressed everyday economic concerns. He promised to raise the party’s approval rating by 10 percentage points within 100 days. Instead, its popularity has declined considerably. Gallup Korea surveys show a drop of five to eight percentage points, while some polls put the DP behind the People Power Party (PPP).

The reasons are clear. Under Kim’s leadership, the DP has pursued an agenda largely detached from people’s livelihoods. Jeonse (lump-sum deposits) and monthly rents have soared following the government’s proposed property tax overhaul, which disregarded market realities, yet the DP has offered no reasonable alternatives. Despite plunging stock prices, high interest rates and slowing growth, the governing party has failed to present measures that could reassure markets.

Instead, the DP has united behind legislation mandating a special counsel investigation into allegedly fabricated indictments directly related to President Lee Jae Myung’s legal troubles and efforts to pressure the judiciary, undermining the separation of powers. Kim’s initiative to make impeaching Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de official party policy raises suspicions that, unable to deliver economic results, he is resorting to extreme pressure on the judiciary to shift the political agenda.

Meanwhile, internal divisions are worsening. Kim apologized for insufficient evidence supporting allegations he raised during the party leadership race that members of the Shincheonji religious group had joined the DP en masse. Yet tensions with supporters of his former rival, former party leader Jung Chung-rae, persist, with mutual accusations even at leadership meetings.

For most Koreans struggling economically and unable to feel the benefits of the country’s $1 trillion export milestone, the governing party’s factional infighting seems utterly removed from their daily lives.

On Tuesday, Kim cited relatively stable relations between the party and the presidential office at the Blue House as an achievement. This presumably means avoiding discord between them, but what good is that when livelihoods are in crisis?

The governing party’s responsibility is to convey public sentiment to the Blue House and government and help correct misguided policies. If Kim’s leadership continues neglecting crises in housing, employment and manufacturing that directly affect ordinary and middle-class Koreans while insisting on ill-advised measures such as impeaching the chief justice, it will have little chance of regaining the public trust it has lost.