North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, left, inspects construction sites in the Samjiyon tourist district and a ski resort development in the Bukpotae Mountain area on Nov. 15 and 16. During the visits, Kim emphasized the economic and cultural benefits of developing tourism resources, including Mount Paektu, according to a Nov. 17 report by the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). YONHAP





Koh Yu-hwan

The author is an emeritus professor of North Korean studies at Dongguk University and former director of the Institute for Unification Studies.





Last week's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China, illustrated the proverb that a much-publicized feast can offer little to eat. Predictions that the first trilateral summit involving the United States, China and Russia would become another Yalta Conference proved unfounded. An anticipated meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un also failed to materialize.

Trump described the trilateral gathering as an unprecedented declaration of peace. Unlike the postwar settlement imposed by victorious powers in 1945, however, the meeting primarily reinforced the interests of today's major powers. Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin adopted a joint statement addressing United Nations reform, increased supplies of refined petroleum, opposition to abuses of authority by the International Criminal Court and efforts to reduce nuclear risks and prevent proliferation.

The most striking image was Xi seated between Trump and Putin. The leaders of the two former Cold War superpowers, now diminished, flanked China's president. Xi proposed four principles: mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, mutually beneficial cooperation and dialogue. He also suggested regular high-level exchanges and a crisis-management mechanism.

After displaying solidarity with Russia and North Korea at Beijing's commemoration of the 80th anniversary of victory in World War II last September, China used the trilateral meeting to demonstrate its growing stature. American unilateralism appeared weaker, while Beijing championed the international rules and norms traditionally promoted by Washington. China sought to present itself as a mediator of global conflicts and defender of a rules-based order. Nevertheless, the leaders reached no agreement on the wars in Ukraine and Iran, both occurring along fault lines between spheres of influence.

If Washington and Beijing intensify their competition for influence, South Korea, situated where their interests overlap, could face greater insecurity. Having suffered division through great-power politics, South Koreans can take some comfort that no decision about the peninsula was publicly announced without their participation. Yet China's Xinhua News Agency reported discussions of Korean Peninsula issues, including the North's nuclear program, although these were absent from the joint statement. Complacency would be dangerous.

South Korea is no longer the powerless country it was after World War II. Its semiconductor industry and other critical technologies give it leverage with both Washington and Beijing. It must prepare for attempts by self-appointed peacemakers to reshape the peninsula through sphere-of-influence bargaining.

The summit's greatest question was whether Trump would meet Kim. Trump had repeatedly sought contact since late last year and expressed confidence that Kim wanted to see him. But Kim stayed away, as he had during last year's APEC summit in Gyeongju.

Reports suggest the two sides communicated but could not agree on North Korea's conditions. One account even claims a North Korean diplomat discarded a personal letter from Trump. These reports remain unconfirmed. Pyongyang, meanwhile, has expanded and improved its nuclear arsenal and embedded its nuclear status and command arrangements in its constitution. It apparently insists that Washington recognize its nuclear status and abandon hostile policies before talks can proceed.

That is a far higher threshold than Kim's proposal at the February 2019 Hanoi summit to exchange restrictions on the Yongbyon nuclear complex for relief from five sanctions measures. Recent revisions to North Korea's constitution and party rules further reinforce the leader-centered system and its reliance on nuclear weapons. Normalization with Washington would require ideological flexibility resembling China's reforms or the Soviet Union's new thinking, difficult under Pyongyang's rigid political order.

Rather than wait for North Korea to change voluntarily after institutionalizing its hostile two-state policy, South Korea should seek ways to turn great-power diplomacy toward resolving the peninsula's problems. The powers that once helped divide Korea should now be encouraged to cooperate in securing peace.

Kim is unlikely to accept another summit staged merely for photographs. Both countries would need to reconsider established policies. Washington, especially, must align Trump's personal diplomacy with his administration's position. Despite Trump's continued emphasis on his relationship with Kim, the North Korean leader appears to have lost trust in him. Pyongyang is unlikely to negotiate while Washington insists on complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization, or to retreat from demands for nuclear recognition and an end to hostile policies.

The central difficulty is the widening gap between what each side considers a meaningful negotiation. Trump seeks a diplomatic breakthrough, while Kim wants recognition of a strategic position that Washington has consistently rejected. A meeting without prior agreement on these fundamental questions could simply reproduce earlier disappointments. For Seoul, the danger is not only another failed summit but also an agreement reached without attention to South Korean security. Diplomatic preparation therefore matters more than the spectacle of leaders shaking hands before television cameras.

That requires sustained coordination, clear negotiating principles and an understanding that temporary diplomatic headlines cannot substitute for credible commitments on peace and nuclear restraint.

Kim is preparing for a prolonged contest. Seoul must prevent Trump, eager for diplomatic achievements, from trading away security interests through nuclear recognition, suspension of military exercises or unilateral concessions. South Korea and the United States urgently need a durable peace-for-denuclearization process capable of surviving changes of government in both countries.