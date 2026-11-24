Justice Minister nominee Lee Yong-cheol answers questions from lawmakers during his confirmation hearing before the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Nov. 24. NEWS1





Justice Minister nominee Lee Yong-cheol refused to rule out directing prosecutors to withdraw criminal charges against President Lee Jae Myung during his National Assembly confirmation hearing on Tuesday. Asked whether he would exercise his authority to order such a withdrawal, the nominee repeatedly said he had no intention of issuing unreasonable directives that the public would find hard to accept.

When asked whether he could explicitly state that he would leave the decision to prosecutors and refrain from intervening, Lee acknowledged that he could not.

He also evaded a question about whether the Blue House had asked him to pursue the withdrawal of charges during his nomination process, saying it would be inappropriate to answer. His remarks inevitably deepen suspicions that withdrawing the charges is ultimately his intention.

Before the hearing, Lee consistently maintained that establishing the truth behind allegations of fabricated indictments should take precedence, with subsequent decisions guided by law and principle. At the hearing, he again promised not to issue unreasonable directives without specifying what would constitute an unreasonable intervention.

Unlike his predecessor, Jung Sung-ho, who opposed directing prosecutors to withdraw charges, Lee has refused to rule out that possibility. Such a position is incompatible with the responsibilities of a justice minister entrusted with upholding the rule of law.

The governing camp and the nominee argue that withdrawing charges would naturally follow if allegations of fabricated indictments were substantiated. But their premise is flawed. Having the president appoint a special counsel to investigate allegations concerning his own criminal cases inherently undermines public confidence in the investigation. If the governing camp is so convinced the indictments were fabricated, it should seek a court judgment based on evidence and legal principles.

President Lee recently expressed his grievances on social media, questioning how recovering 550 billion won ($410 million) for the public from the Daejang-dong development project could constitute a breach of trust. Such remarks inevitably invite criticism that he was implicitly directing both the special counsel and the nominee for justice minister.

The nominee is a close associate of the president, having worked at the same law firm and headed an organization affiliated with the Seongnam municipal government. His nomination immediately prompted speculation that it was intended to facilitate the withdrawal of charges against the president.

Should those concerns prove justified, withdrawing criminal charges against a sitting president on political grounds would undermine the foundations of Korea’s criminal justice system. Lee must unequivocally declare that he will not exercise his ministerial authority to direct prosecutors to withdraw charges against the president and honor that commitment once in office.