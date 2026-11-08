Lee Yong-cheol, head of the Defense Acquisition Program Administration, answers lawmakers' questions during a comprehensive parliamentary audit of the Defense Ministry and related agencies at the National Assembly's Defense Committee in Yeouido, Seoul, on Oct. 26. Lee was nominated as justice minister on Nov. 8. NEWS1

Lee Yong-cheol faces calls to clarify whether he would use ministerial authority to seek withdrawal of charges against President Lee Jae Myung.





Controversy is growing over the political neutrality of Justice Minister nominee Lee Yong-cheol, who is associated with the so-called Seongnam network, a group accused of benefiting from political appointments under the current administration. His longstanding ties to President Lee Jae Myung have raised suspicions that his nomination was intended to facilitate the withdrawal of criminal charges against the president. In an interview on Sunday, the nominee avoided addressing the issue.

Lee previously worked alongside the president at Saegil Law Firm. After Lee Jae Myung was elected Seongnam mayor in 2010, the nominee served on his transition committee and later headed the Seongnam Industry Promotion Foundation. He reportedly also gave high marks to Yoo Dong-gyu, a central figure in the Daejang-dong development scandal, while serving on the committee that recommended Yoo for a senior position at the Seongnam Facilities Management Corporation in 2010.

The opposition suspects the nominee was a hidden architect of the Daejang-dong scandal. In yesterday's interview, he denied the allegation, noting that the Seongnam Development Corporation, which oversaw the project, was not established until 2014. He must nevertheless explain his relationship with Yoo and any involvement in the development project.

The timing of his nomination also raises questions. It was announced shortly before the Democratic Party passed legislation on Friday authorizing a special counsel investigation into allegations that cases involving the president had been fabricated.

Although the bill excludes provisions explicitly authorizing withdrawal of indictments, the justice minister retains authority to direct and supervise the head of the Public Prosecution Office in specific cases. That leaves open a potential route for dropping charges through ministerial intervention.

Another scenario under discussion involves a Justice Ministry advisory committee recommending withdrawal of charges based on the special counsel's findings, followed by the minister implementing that recommendation.

The nominee has yet to articulate his position. Asked about the controversy yesterday, he reportedly replied, "I will answer that later, in due course." There is no justification for postponing an answer to a question directly concerning political neutrality.

Before taking office, Lee must explicitly pledge not to exercise his supervisory authority to secure withdrawal of charges against the president. Without dispelling these concerns, he will struggle to earn public trust as the official responsible for upholding the rule of law.

His qualifications also warrant scrutiny. Although a lawyer, Lee lacks experience in justice administration and prosecutorial practice. Lawmakers must thoroughly examine whether he possesses the expertise and judgment needed to manage disruption accompanying the introduction of Korea's new criminal justice system.