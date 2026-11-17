This year's nationwide meeting of judges' representatives will take place on Nov. 30, earlier than originally scheduled. The photo shows participants observing the flag during a regular meeting of the nationwide judges' representatives at the Judicial Research and Training Institute in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on the morning of Dec. 8, 2025. NEWS1

Moon Byung-joo

The author is an editor of social affairs at the JoongAng Ilbo.





Judges are beginning to speak out. Courtnet, the judiciary’s normally quiet internal bulletin board, has become a forum for debate. The unwritten rule that judges speak only through their rulings appears to be weakening.

George Orwell’s “Animal Farm” (1945) helped break the silence. On Oct. 30, Seong Chan-yong, a judge at the Bucheon branch of the Incheon District Court, posted an essay about the novel. Judicial independence was endangered, he warned, yet the courts remained remarkably quiet. Legislation and public campaigns whose purposes were difficult to understand were transforming criminal justice, with direct consequences for citizens’ rights.

His post prompted readers to revisit Orwell’s allegory of the Stalinist dictatorship after the Russian Revolution. Its parallels with contemporary politics are striking. The pigs who become tyrants, walking upright, drinking and dancing like humans, attract attention, particularly in light of President Lee Jae Myung’s remark that critics "see only pigs." But Benjamin the donkey is the more important character.

Intelligent enough to understand events, Benjamin remains silent as the pigs replace human rule with another dictatorship. Even when the revolution’s Seven Commandments are reduced to the declaration that all animals are equal but some are more equal than others, he merely reads the words aloud. He knows what the pigs have done but offers no criticism.

Now judges are challenging that silence. Nam Jun-woo, a senior judge at the Seoul Bankruptcy Court, invoked the observation that silence implies consent from Oliver Goldsmith’s “The Good-Natur’d Man” (1768). Changwon District Court President Lee Young-hoon wrote that judicial independence had seemed as natural as the air people breathe, but judges must now consider why it matters and how to defend it.

Not everyone focused solely on the ruling camp. Park Byung-gon of the Seoul Southern District Court urged colleagues to examine their own responsibility for public distrust. Others asked whether judges themselves had made citizens view the judiciary as the pigs of “Animal Farm.”

Such introspection is hardly new. In July 2018, amid a scandal involving abuse of judicial administrative authority, Judge Jung Wook-do raised the metaphor of the elephant in the room. Visitors, he argued, would be shocked not only by an elephant’s presence but also by the caretaker’s indifference. The elephant represented misconduct everyone knew about but avoided confronting.

Jung, now a senior judge at the Seoul Northern District Court, later demanded Chief Justice Jo Hee-de’s resignation after the Supreme Court sent Lee’s election law case back for retrial in May 2025, reversing an earlier acquittal. Despite his longstanding calls for judicial self-examination, Jung now criticizes pressure from the ruling camp. Using dissatisfaction with individual rulings as grounds to attack the judiciary, he argues, plainly violates judicial independence.

Other judges want discussion to address both threats. Lee Bong-soo, a senior judge at the Changwon District Court, said the silence that must be broken concerns not only political pressure but also the judiciary’s failure to confront public disappointment and distrust.

Attention now turns to Nov. 30. Amid mounting demands, the nationwide meeting of judges’ representatives has been brought forward one week from early December. The body carries symbolic weight because its members represent courts across the country. Expectations remain cautious, however. When the Supreme Court’s handling of Lee’s election case sparked controversy last May, representatives convened two extraordinary meetings without issuing any position.

This time, many judges insist, the outcome must be different. The convention that judges speak through rulings exists to shield trials from political preferences and improper outside influence. When those protections themselves are threatened, continued silence becomes difficult to defend.

The debate is significant because it has no single political direction. Some judges fear that legislative initiatives and partisan attacks will undermine their ability to decide cases independently. Others argue that defending independence without acknowledging failures will deepen the public’s skepticism. These concerns are not mutually exclusive. A judiciary that refuses political interference must also be willing to explain why citizens should trust it. Silence may protect the appearance of neutrality, but it cannot resolve a crisis of legitimacy.

The question confronting judges is whether they will choose to become another Benjamin.

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.





